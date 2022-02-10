Larry Duane Parris: man run over by Caleb Kennedy

Facebook/BroncosMexicanRestaurant

Larry Duane Parris has been identified as the 54-year-old man who died in a car accident involving the pageant American Idol Caleb Kennedy, according to WSPA.

The WSPA reported that Kennedy has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his vehicle into a garage at the rear of a residential home at 12:33 PM on February 8, 2022 in Spartanburg County, Carolina. from the south. Parris was outside his garage at the time of the crash when Kennedy struck him, authorities said. Parris was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. He is survived by his wife and daughter. Kennedy, 17, is being held in jail on a felony drunk driving charge that left one person dead, records show.

Friends and family mourned Parris’ loss on Facebook, saying: “We cannot express how much we appreciate her smile.

On February 8, 2022, the Bronco Mexican restaurant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, wrote on Facebook: “Tonight, we want to communicate with the family of Larry Parris. We cannot express how much we appreciate his smile and great attitude every time he visits us. Even though his life ended, he had an impact on all of us here. He may rest in peace! #pacolet #loveyourcommunity❤️”

Several people responded to the post, writing “sending prayers” and “Prayers for my friend and his family at this tragic time.”

On February 9, 2022, Kayla Michelle Cash-Varner wrote on Facebook: “Prayers for my brother’s entire family. Especially for the wife and daughter of Larry Parris. Also for the Kennedy family. It seems that people do not take drinking or being under the influence of drugs seriously. Remember that you took someone else’s life, you hurt his family and yours. This does not matter if you have had a beer, a pill or a joint. You drive and hurt or kill someone, there are consequences. Hopefully this will give some people a wake up call.”

A third user focused on Kennedy’s involvement in Parris’s death, writing on social media: “Caleb’s choices have consequences. May GOD use this to make you the person he wanted.”

Caleb Kennedy retired from American Idol in 2021

Kennedy was a finalist in the most recent season of American Idol. He walked off the show after a video surfaced showing him with someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.

At that time, the then 16-year-old announced his departure from American Idol on your social media account. He wrote:

Hello everyone, this is going to be a little surprise, but I will no longer be in American Idol. There was a video that appeared on the Internet and showed actions that should not be taken in such a way. She was younger and didn’t think about stocks, but that’s not an excuse. I want to apologize to all my fans and everyone I’ve let down. I’m going to take some time off social media to get better, but in saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I am so sorry! I pray that one day I can regain your trust in who I am and have your respect. Thanks for your support.

In a statement to the Herald Journal, Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, shared: “I hate that this happened and how people on social media are insulting Caleb,” Guy said. “This video was taken after Caleb watched the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night and they were imitating those characters. He had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

He added that his son was 12 years old when the video was recorded.

