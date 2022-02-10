Lehman Center Celebrates 40th Season Serving the Bronx, NY

NEW YORK (AP) — For the past decade, the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts has focused on serving the Bronx’s large Latino population with concerts by stars like José Feliciano, Gilberto Santa Rosa and La India, while attracting a broader with introductions from other greats like Smokey Robinson and Patti LaBelle.

Now, the newly renovated theater at CUNY’s Lehman College is belatedly celebrating its 40th season, initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its eclectic spring program begins Sunday with Wieniawski’s Polish Philharmonic Orchestra, followed by the Mexican Folkloric Ballet on February 20.

The Lehman Center, one of the largest cultural institutions in the Bronx, reopened its doors last October after a 19-month hiatus with a show led by Andy Montañez, the so-called “Godfather of Salsa”, with The Mambo Legends Orchestra and Patty Padilla.

“The reopening was amazing. People really enjoyed it,” CEO Eva Bornstein says of that first performance. “We follow all these regulations on vaccination, use of masks and so on. After we went through all of that and people came in, the artists performed. It was magical.”

For Bornstein, who has seen the 2,276-seat theater fill up many times since taking over as director in 2005, that success was especially significant. The closure of the venue came just a few months after the completion of a costly renovation.

“We put $15.4 million into the center and then the pandemic said, ‘No, no, people, stay home,'” he says. “It was terrifying. We lost 90% of our income. We were like, ‘How are we going to survive this? How do we plan? What do we do?'”

Help eventually came in the form of a $1 million federal grant for indoor venue operators, a program created after arts center leaders across the country contacted politicians to tell them they couldn’t survive without help.

“It was difficult because it was a new grant, so they were constantly reviewing what paperwork to submit, doing Zoom meetings day and night. Some people just gave up, but I stood my ground and luckily the federal government complied,” says Bornstein.

Serving the Latino community in the Bronx has been central to the Lehman Center, but it wasn’t part of the job when Bornstein arrived.

“The audience in the Bronx changed. From the Riverdale crowd, she became Latino,” she says in reference to a Bronx neighborhood with a large Jewish population.

“I drove through the Bronx and heard the music that people were listening to in their cars. I saw ordinary people listening to music and noticed that it was a lot of salsa and merengue,” says Bornstein.

The Bronx is the only county in New York with a majority Hispanic population. According to data from the last census, 54.8% are of Latino origin, mainly from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Bornstein, who is Polish, had a background in classical music, theater and ballet, but she took on the challenge and took on the task of renewing the center’s programming.

“I had to change 100% of mentality. I really started researching who are the big stars in Puerto Rico, who are the big stars in the Dominican Republic and how can we bring them here, and also who are the big stars for our African-American community. I made a complete switch,” she says. “And everyone was like, ‘You’re crazy! No one in the Bronx can afford these tickets.’ But I took a risk to make it drastically different.”

This spring, a concert on March 5 titled “Palladium in the New Millennium” recalls the Palladium Ballroom of the 1950s and 1960s at 53rd Street and Broadway, where Machito, Tito Puente and Tito Rodríguez performed as “The Big Three.” . The show includes the sons of those legends — Tito Rodríguez Jr., Mario “Machito” Grillo and Tito Puente Jr. — who have taken over as “The Big 3 Palladium Orchestra”.

With tickets ranging from $25 to $100, audiences can enjoy a high-quality show for a fraction of what Manhattan’s largest theaters charge. Last December, Lehman College presented a production of “The Nutcracker” by the Westchester Ballet.

“For a lot of people this may be the only chance to see ‘The Nutcracker,’ because going to ABT (American Ballet Theater) costs a fortune,” says Bornstein.

Opened in 1980 with a performance by the New York Philharmonic, the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts was designed by Jan Hird Pokorny and David FM Todd & Associates.

The recent renovation included new seating, a new wing with restrooms, and elevators to improve accessibility. It preserves the acoustics that Bornstein qualifies as “perfect”.

Bronx-born salsa star Willie Colón said in a 2020 video to promote the venue during its closure that Lehman Center has been a source of pride for the county.

“I love performing here because the energy makes me feel at home,” he said.

Another famous salsero, José Alberto “El Canario”, expressed in another video that Lehman Center is one of his favorite theaters: “It is in the heart of Salsa County, the Bronx, and I feel at home. Even though I’m Dominican, that audience makes me feel that way.”

This season’s program includes the Tango Argentina music and dance show (April 3); “Motown with a Twist”, with participants from the reality shows “Dancing With The Stars”, “So You Think You Can Dance”, “American Idol” and “The Voice” (May 7), La Sonora Ponceña (May 14 ), the American debut of the Dominican singer Manny Cruz (May 21) and the concert of the merengue man Manny Manuel “Lleno de vida” (June 4), among others.

