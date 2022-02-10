Lety Calderón buys an apartment for her son Luciano so that he can live alone

Leticia Calderón with son Luciano / Courtesy

Actress Leticia Calderón revealed that she is preparing the last details to fulfill one of her son Luciano’s greatest dreams, which is to become independent.

Because the young man has been asking for an apartment for a few years to live alone, now the protagonist of soap operas confessed that he was already able to acquire the property that he will give to his firstborn, the result of his relationship with Juan Collado.

“I took it out with a loan, and I was paying it throughout the pandemic until I decided that I hate paying interest! Then they gave me the opportunity to pay it off, and I am just looking at the deeds, and this is for the same reason. I haven’t been able to move forward with the pandemic, but it’s already liquidated, there it is, it’s already furnished”, he explained in an interview for the program ‘Sale el Sol’.

Despite the fear she feels about letting her son go, Leticia said she wants to see Luciano live his dream. “He has the illusion of leaving, because I think that tomorrow I would like my son to experience that feeling of living alonehe is really looking forward to it, on February 17 he turns 18… I am scared to death because he has also always told me that he is leaving at 18”.

In the same way, the artist stressed that she was already able to talk with the young man about the important step he will take in his life. “I have talked a lot with him about saying: ‘yes, my love, I am going to let you go, but until the day you are ready, not just when you are 18, yes.i being 18 years old does not mean that you already know everything in life, and that you are already self-sufficient and so on, it simply means that now you are responsible for your actions, it is the only thing that means that you are 18 years old, and tomorrow that you are ready, when? I don’t know… at 19, at 20, at 21, I don’t know, but you have to be well prepared’, especially that he is aware of not doing something that could threaten his life or that of others”.

In addition, stressed that his son could become a great chef. “Right now at the university they offered me the gastronomy area, which seems good to me so that he learns to use the stove, to heat the water, to make himself eat, etc., to hold a knife… and I have also given him first courses aid, in case it is cut, burned, what to do?

Leticia Calderón / Mexico Agency

Finally, Lety Calderón stressed that despite not being sure that her son can live alone, she will try this possibility above all because she wants Luciano to have this experience. “Give him all the necessary weapons so that he knows how to fend for himself, I’m going to try, I don’t guarantee that it can work, I think so, but at least my son if I want him to experience it and see it.”

