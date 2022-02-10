Liga MX: Alexis Vega gives Chivas victory over the Bravos

Alexis Vega is worth two, because despite the fact that Chiva was at a numerical disadvantage against the Bravos de Juárez, the Chivas striker appeared at the moment of greatest need to give the rojiblancos the victory.

Guadalajara did not give their best performance during their visit to the border, and as if that were not enough, they were left with one less man due to the expulsion of Gilbert Sepulveda at 52′.

With this situation against it, everything pointed to the fact that the Flock would have to settle for a draw at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, but it was then that Alexis Vega appeared to collaborate with a goal and an assist in the final stretch of the match.

The game reached the 80th minute with the score tied at one goal per side, this thanks to a goal by Fernando Arce and an own goal by Alejandro Arribas, who in his attempt to deflect a shot by Carlos Cisneros sent the ball to the bottom of his own goal.

Without much clarity on the field, without response from the bench and with one less man on the pitch, Chivas only had to appeal to an individuality of its players, and in that sense it was Vega who raised his hand and scored the difference goal at minute 82.

It was after a pass from Roberto Alvarado that Alexis cut to the center of the area, and faced with no pressure from the defenders, the Flock’s number 10 shot with his right leg to beat goalkeeper Hugo González.

Shortly after, at 86′, Alexis fought for the ball down the left wing and then sent a cross that reached the location of Jesús Angulo, who only had to push the ball to the bottom to decree the Guadalajara victory.

After this victory, Guadalajara will return to Jalisco to face Tigres next Saturday at the Akron Stadium.

JL