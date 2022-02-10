Ligue 1: Donnarumma on Keylor Navas: “I knew that when I arrived there would be this competition that has not been pleasant”

ORnone of the The biggest fights at PSG this season is the goalkeeper spot between Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas. The Italian recently spoke about his relationship with the attic and the competition they have for the starting position.

During an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Donnarumma explained how difficult the race for the place has been. However, he assured that he maintains a good relationship and that since his arrival he has tried to earn the position loyally.

“I knew that when I arrived (at PSG) there was going to be that competition that has not been pleasant. For me everything is fine, I don’t know what he thinks about it. I have no problem with Keylor Navas, we have a great relationship. I like competition and give my best for PSG”; detail

He also commented that the internal competition has not allowed him to relax and even more so with the level of the Costa Rican: “I think we both like to always play to help the team. You have to earn the position every day. We have to make the coach notice us to play.”

For Gigi, despite the obstacles he has had for not being an immovable headline, he said happy for his stay: “PSG has always been in my destiny. Al Khelaifi and Leonardo have loved me for a long time. I am very happy here.”

the goalkeeper He also gave his views on the key that lies ahead in the Champions League: “With Real Madrid it will be a difficult game, but we can fight and win. Playing my first Champions League here is something unique and it is normal that there is expectation with us. We have to approach each game correctly”; pointed out

While with Mbapp and his possible arrival at Real Madrid: “With Kylian there is a great relationship. But We don’t talk about many things, it’s not up to me to tell him what to do.