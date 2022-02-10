Lis Cuesta leaves the official photo and the organizers of the San Remo Cuba say that the festival has been ‘demonized’

The organizers of the Festival San Remo Music Awards Cuba They assured this Wednesday that the contest remains as plannedfrom April 5 to 10 in Havana, despite the cancellation of eight international artists, including Andy and Lucas, Kalimba and Alex Ubago, reported EFE.

Cuban musician Jorge Luis Robaina, artistic director of the event, said at a press conference held at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba that the artists backed down due to “harassment” and “the pressure they have been subjected to”.

“People have demonized an event for political interestsa genuinely cultural event,” said Robaina, who was accompanied at the ceremony by officials from the Ministry of Culture and the state-owned Musical Recording Company (EGREM).

The Cuban musician tried to depoliticize the festival: “It is a cultural exchange event between Cuba and Italy, there is no other reading”.

Apparently to support that idea Lis Cuesta did not appear in the photo of the press conference, the wife of Miguel Díaz-Canel, promoter of the event. The first lady of the regime had indeed appeared in previous press conferences.

In recent days, artists such as Andy and Lucas, Alex Ubago and Kalimba claimed not to know that the Cuban regime was behind the organization of the event, so decided to cancel their participation learning more details about the organizers.

Robaina, leader of the Karamba group, questioned the interests of the affected artists. Specifically, about the Spaniards Andy and Lucas He said that going to Cuba “attacked their interests in the tour they will carry out in the United States.”

“I do not question or judge him, I understand his positions and interests“, remarked Robaina, who clarified that all the artists are “colleagues”.

However, Robaina avoided delving into the relationship between the Cuban San Remo and the Festival di Sanremo that takes place annually in Italywith which they have no relationship despite the confusing statements of the organizers and the state press, which has tried to link them

Regarding the festival, which maintains its dates, the singer stated that “there are a lot of artists who want to come”although he did not say which artists it was.

After its start, scheduled for April 5, the San Remo Music Awards will have as its central axis the Interpretation Contestwhere they will compete, after the presentation of nearly 800 applicants, 16 contestants representing nine provinces.

In addition, the festival will have a program of activities that will include collateral spaces dedicated to fashion, cuisine and business representatives from the music industry.

The organizers of the event mentioned that the Avenida de Italia, known as Galiano, was the space selected for popular activitiesalso in homage to the 105th anniversary of the naming of the well-known Havana street.

Although there are only two months left for its start, The specific details of the programming have not yet been presented of the part of the event that will be open to the national public, since a group of the scheduled activities are also focused on the tourism sector.

According to a note published by the portal Have a good trip to Cuba, San Remo Music Awards organizers offer different tour packages for the Hotel Nacional, the Iberostar Parque Central, the NH Capri and the Vedado-St. John’s, with prices between $2,000 and $300.

The organizing committee of the event assured at the end of January that the festival was going to be “a unique event, through which national and international musicians will exchange on Havana stages during those days.

Since the poster was announced, activists and opponents have insisted on networks to the artists so that they do not participate in the actinfluencing the current trials of the demonstrators of the July 11 anti-government protests, especially minors.