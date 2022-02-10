LIVE: Olimpia passes over Vida and is beating him in La Ceiba

Olimpia is winning by a landslide and without problems 0-3 against Vida at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium, a match corresponding to the fourth day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

In the 14th minute, Pablo Lavallén’s team opened the scoring through Bryan Moya with a left-footed shot on the edge of the area.

Moya himself shot a cross from Edwin Rodríguez with his left foot, the ball hit the vertical and the rebound was served to Yustin Arboleda, the Colombian hit him and beat Roberto ‘Pipo’ López, in minute 21′.

Olimpia’s third goal was scored by central defender José García in the 30th minute.

STARTING LINEUPS:

LIFE: 1 Roberto López, 32 Marvin Bernárdez, 8 Denis Meléndez, 17 Elison Rivas, 31 Carlos Sánchez, 16 Ederson Fúnez, 5 Sergio Peña, 6 Roger Sanders, 10 Víctor Blasco (Juan Contreras, min. 46), 9 Rafael Agámez and 7 Patrick Ferrera.

Trainer: Fernando Mira (BY).

OLYMPIA: 1 Edrick Menjívar, 2 Maylor Núñez, 17 Jonathan Paz, 4 José Garcia, 25 Javier Portillo, 15 Edwin Rodríguez, 29 Germán Mejía, 33 Michaell Chirinos, 7 Diego Reyes, Bryan Moya 13 and 19 Yustin Arboleda.

Trainer: Pablo Lavallen (ARG).

REFEREES: Orlando Hernández, accompanied by Gerson Orellana, Darinel Martínez and Marvin Ortiz.

Town: Ceiba.

Stadium: Ceibeno.

Transmit: Tiger Sports.