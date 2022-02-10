Livia Brito, in a sophisticated white dress captivates on video

Livia Brito, stylized in a white dress Will there be a wedding soon? | Instagram

Livia Brito has distinguished herself by showing several surprises on social networks, a recent session with a White dress would give rise to various speculations Will there be a wedding soon?

The TV actressLivia Brito shared in one of her most recent Instagram stories a video in which she models for the camera in a delicate white dress that made her look like a beautiful bride ready to walk down the aisle.

With the upper part covered in flowers that revealed a top attached to a large white skirt in the same shade, Livia Brito He showed his best angle before the camera.

The famous 35-year-old, who will turn 36 on July 21, reappears in a clip in which she is captured from an armchair while turning her face in various directions showing off her beautiful features while a Madonna song plays in the background: “Vogue” .

Livia Brito, stylized in a white dress Will there be a wedding soon? Photo: Capture Instagram



The remembered actress of “the pilot“, a series that catapulted her career embodying the character of “Yolanda Cadena” in two seasons, she remained on the back of the seat and with her legs crossed, she enjoyed the session with the attitude of a “Tuesday” and which was witnessed by her faithful “alVIAnated” to through your official account.

the today”social media celebrity“, who is shortly to reach 7 million subscribers with 6.8 users only on the popular photo platform, became the center of attention by wearing a beautiful dress with which she could star in a wedding.

Curiously, it would be the second time that Brito appears as a wedding dress since her return to the screen as “Fernanda Linares” where she also wore the emblematic wedding dress when she married Rafael Toscano (José Ron) in José Alberto’s production, “El Güero Castro.

The interpreter of Fernanda Sandoval in “Triumph of Love“, a novel in which he debuted in Mexico, was shown in one of the most flattering and romantic outfits that surely left his millions of fans in love.

Will there be a wedding?

The remembered artist of the small screen, who appeared in productions such as “Abyss of Passion“(2012), “I love you I love you” (2013-2014) “Italian girl comes to get married” (2014-2015) “Doctors: Lifeline” (2019-2020), among many others, has hinted Some projects on the horizon.

A few days ago, the also presenter of the reality show “Dancing for a Dream“, who has also ventured into theater and cinema, announced his return to the big screen in the Mexican film: “Unhappy forever”, starring Consuelo Duval and Adrián Uribe.

So it is not surprising that the assiduous fitness life, is preparing for an upcoming project either on television or in some other media space, so far more details are unknown although surely the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba will be providing some clues in the coming days.