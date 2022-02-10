Logic puzzle of the moment | February 2022 | You must find the soaps without foam in the image: few users have overcome this viral challenge | Visual puzzle | MEXICO

The visual puzzles have earned a place in the hearts of users of Facebook and other social networks because they are perfect entertainment options. The one in this note is no exception. It consists of finding the soaps without foam in the image. Can?

Before participating, you need to know that there is no time limit to sing victory; however, the viral challenge is really difficult to overcome. In fact, few Internet users have been able to say “I made it”.

Informing you about that situation is not intended to discourage you, but to prepare you. If you trust yourself, you lose. It is very important that you keep your eyes wide open and carefully observe the illustration of this riddle visual created by Televisa Newscasts.

Image of the viral challenge 2022

Non-foam soaps are not visible to the naked eye in this illustration. (Photo: Televisa News)

Visual riddle answer

There are only 3 non-foam soaps in the picture. Locating them is not an easy task to do. We are aware of it. That is why we will now indicate where exactly they are located. Remember this is a game. Don’t feel bad about failing.

Here are soaps without foam. (Photo: Televisa News)

What is a viral challenge?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logic puzzles.

What is the origin of viral challenges?

Viral challenges were created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid contagion, stayed in their respective homes. That’s where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

Where did this viral challenge come from?

In case you haven’t noticed, the viral challenge presented in this note is a creation of Televisa Newscasts, which published it on its website, exactly on February 8 of this year. Despite not having been published for long, the challenge began to gain more and more followers.

