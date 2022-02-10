Looking for warning signs of pancreatic cancer

(Lilli Carre/The New York Times)

Pancreatic cancer is a killer unpleasant Y stubborn that until now has defied the best efforts of medicine to diagnose it early and find treatments to cure it. In November, he took in my friend Peter Zimroth, a 78-year-old New York City public service attorney who had only recently been overseeing the de-escalation of the Police Department’s stop-and-frisk strategy.

Zimroth had been on my “people I admire most” list even before he married beloved actress Estelle Parsons, who was 16 years his senior. Even during his year-long fight against cancer in the pandemic (which he sadly lost), Zimroth remained dedicated to the public good, designing a brightly colored t-shirt and cap with an urgent demand: “Destroy the virus! Get vaccinated,” and he raised more than $73,000 to support research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where doctors did their best to give him more time.

Zimroth you were fit and active and generally in good health before symptoms appeared: in your case, stomach pains and constipation. Then, the cancer had spread and it was too late to resort to surgery. His death joins that of other well-known people who have not managed to overcome this disease: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Congressman John Lewis, the host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Although pancreatic cancer is arguably rare, it is so deadly that it is set to become the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States by 2040. It currently accounts for about 3 percent of all types of cancer and 7 percent of deaths from this disease. In general, only 1 in 10 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer survive five years. Cure is almost always a lucky accident, when the cancer is found early and without symptoms during an abdominal examination or unrelated surgery that allows the tumor to be removed in the operating room.

Brian Wolpin, director of the gastrointestinal cancer center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, told me that this is a very difficult to detect in its initial phase because “it has a low incidence in the population and the symptoms it causes, such as weight loss, fatigue and abdominal discomfort, are non-specific and may be due to other conditions.” Consequently, he noted, “When 80 percent of patients first come to see me, I know it’s highly unlikely that we can cure their cancer.”

Pancreatic cancer risk factors

Even so, there are several important risk factors for developing this type of cancer. Smoking doubles the risk and is responsible for a quarter of cases. Obesity, being overweight as an adult, and being overweight around the waist, even if not very much, also increase the risk.

Thus, type 2 diabetes, which is often related to being overweight, is also a major risk factor. Other risks include chronic pancreatitis, a persistent inflammation of the pancreas that is often related to excessive alcohol consumption and smoking, as well as workplace exposure to certain chemicals, such as those used in the cleaning industries dry and metallurgy.

Older age is also a risk factor: around two-thirds of cases occur in people 65 years of age or older. And family history can also play a role, as can inherited genetic alterations, such as mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, which are most often associated with breast and ovarian cancers.

Diabetes as one of the first warning signs

It has long been known that the best chance of surviving most cancers is early detection, when the neoplasm is confined only to the organ or tissue in which it originates (leukemia has other problems). The pancreas is a fairly small, carrot-shaped organ, about 15 centimeters long and less than 5 centimeters wide, that is well hidden between the ribs and the stomach.

An early cancer in the pancreas does not produce a lesion that can be felt and rarely causes symptoms that would prompt a definitive medical investigation until it escapes the confines of the pancreas and spreads elsewhere.

But nevertheless, scientists are studying a possible early warning sign: the link between pancreatic cancer and newly developed type 2 diabetes. Diabetes also arises in the pancreas, where there are specialized cells that produce the hormone insulin, which in turn regulates blood glucose levels. And although it is not yet known which comes first, diabetes or cancer, some research suggests that the appearance of type 2 diabetes may herald the existence of a hidden cancer in this organ.

An early study in 2005 of 2,122 residents of Rochester, Minnesota, by Suresh Chari, currently a gastroenterologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, of 2,122 residents of Rochester, Minnesota, found that three years after a diabetes diagnosis, a person was six to eight times more likely to develop pancreatic cancer. He, along with his colleagues at the Mayo Clinic, also identified a gene called UCP-1 that can predict the development of this cancer in diabetics.

Maxim Petrov, Professor of Pancreatology at the University of Auckland Medical School, recently led a study in New Zealand in September 2020 involving nearly 140,000 people with type 2 diabetes or pancreatitis, or both, at which was followed up to 18 years. The results revealed that those who developed diabetes after a bout of pancreatitis were seven times more likely to develop pancreatic cancer than other people with type 2 diabetes.

Another initiative started last summer by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, called the Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Initiative, will include more than 12,000 participants with high blood glucose levels and recent diabetes. Half will undergo regular blood tests and abdominal imaging based on their age, body weight and blood glucose levels to look for signs of early pancreatic cancer, while the others will serve as a control group.

