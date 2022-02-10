Luc Montagnier, one of the discoverers of HIV and Nobel Prize in Medicine, dies

The French biologist, Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008 for participating in the discovery of the AIDS virus (HIV), died on Tuesday, February 8 at the age of 89, according to French media reports that have not known the news until today.

The biologist and virologist discovered the HIV virus in 1983, together with his collaborators Jean-Claude Chermann and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi. In 2008, the consecration arrived for Professor Montagnier and his collaborators: they were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on HIV.

The biologist has sparked great controversy in recent years. In 2009 he suggested fighting AIDS with a better diet, but it was in 2020, -as a result of the arrival of the coronavirus throughout the planet-, when he was singled out by the scientific community itself.

Montagnier assured that the covid was a human fabrication, the work of the Wuhan laboratory and also went so far as to ensure that it was an accidental leak while they were investigating an AIDS vaccine.

The French Nobel assured the medical website Pourquoi Docteur? that the virus contained some sequences identical to those of HIV. According to the prestigious scientist, the theory that the coronavirus originated in a live animal market in Wuhan “is a beautiful legend, but it is not possible.” Montagnier relied on a controversial Indian study and mathematical analysis.