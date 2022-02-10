you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis DÃaz, Colombian player and one of the reinforcements of the English Liverpool.
Luis Díaz, Colombian player and one of the reinforcements of the English Liverpool.
Jürgen Klopp also said that he had ‘never seen a player smiling for so long’.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 09, 2022, 03:54 PM
Without completing a week in England, Luis Díaz is already the center of attention in British football.
This morning, Jurgen Klopphis coach, confirmed his joy at the signing of the Colombian and his outstanding performance in just thirty minutes.
The German helmsman stated at a press conference that Díaz was not seriously injured after the blow he suffered in his debut last weekend. “I really enjoyed his contribution in the minutes against Cardiff City and I’m sure he’ll continue adding minutes,” Klopp said.
“I’ve never seen a player smile for so long in a rondo, you can tell he’s enjoying it and that’s good. Naturally, he can enter the match, played exactly how we wanted in the idea of the team, it is a good starting point. We have to keep working,” added the German.
Liverpool faces Leicester City, this Thursday, at 2:45 pm, for the premier league. that could be Diaz’s first game in the English league.
SPORTS
February 09, 2022, 03:54 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.