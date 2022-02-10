Without completing a week in England, Luis Díaz is already the center of attention in British football.

This morning, Jurgen Klopphis coach, confirmed his joy at the signing of the Colombian and his outstanding performance in just thirty minutes.

The German helmsman stated at a press conference that Díaz was not seriously injured after the blow he suffered in his debut last weekend. “I really enjoyed his contribution in the minutes against Cardiff City and I’m sure he’ll continue adding minutes,” Klopp said.

“I’ve never seen a player smile for so long in a rondo, you can tell he’s enjoying it and that’s good. Naturally, he can enter the match, played exactly how we wanted in the idea of ​​the team, it is a good starting point. We have to keep working,” added the German.

Liverpool faces Leicester City, this Thursday, at 2:45 pm, for the premier league. that could be Diaz’s first game in the English league.

SPORTS