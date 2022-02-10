Lupillo Rivera and the images of his concert where there are heads of a drug cartel in Mexico – Prensa Libre

Similarly, the images released on Twitter by the Citizen Intelligence Unit show Jesús Ochoa, “La Venada”, regional leader of the Nueva Familia Michoacana, and Francisco Huacus, federal deputy for the PDR, in the company of the two leaders of United Cartels in the palenque.

According to a video shared on social networks, drug traffickers José Artemio Maldonado, alias “El Michoacano”, and Luís Enrique Barragán Chávez, better known as “Güicho de los Reyes” were present at a Lupillo Rivera concert held at Palenque los Reyes, Michoacán.

The controversial video shows Lupillo Rivera performing his popular song black pigeon while walking across the stage and approaches to greet several people in the public.

Jenni Rivera’s brother continues his presentation walking close to the spectators until he runs into “El Michoacano”, who gets up and offers him his drink.

Lupillo accepts and takes a drink, to later continue walking through the palenque between shouts and songs of his fans.

To date, the Mexican authorities have not ruled on the publication of this controversial video.

For his part, the 50-year-old Mexican singer has not mentioned the subject either, since during his musical career he has tried to keep a low profile and not be related to organized crime.

The presence of “El Michoacano” in the Palenque los Reyes de Michoacán has been considered a mockery of the Mexican governmentsince the drug trafficker leader of Carteles Unidos is one of the most wanted people in the country and he is a fugitive from justice since last December.

José Artemio Maldonado was detained by the authorities on November 26 in the State of Mexico, after being pointed out by the crimes of drug trafficking, money laundering, assault and kidnapping.

However, a month after his capture, José Artemio Maldonado escaped from the Tula Social Rehabilitation Center along with nine other inmates.

EXCLUSIVE EXCLUSIVE @contrainteligci

United Cartels and the fugitive leader José Artemio Maldonado “El Michoacano” appear in a video singing with Lupillo Rivera in the Palenque de Los Reyes, do not tell the authorities because I do not think they are interested in finding them pic.twitter.com/6x1T0u1bs6 — Citizen Intelligence Unit (@DeIntelligencia) February 8, 2022

The criminal history of “El Michoacano” began in 2018when the native of Pachuca, Hidalgo, created a criminal structure that operated north of Mexico City,

months later, the now leader of Carteles Unidos managed to expand his business to six municipalities of Hidalgo and some sectors of Querétaro and Michoacán.

The criminal organization he managed remained anonymous for several years, until in November 2021 “El Michoacano” challenged the authorities of the state of Hidalgo through a video.

According to local authorities, this recording was essential in the operations to capture the criminal leader and put him behind bars.