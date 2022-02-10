Manchester City star is expelled from a bar for being very drunk and Guardiola’s unusual reaction: “They didn’t invite me”

2022-02-08
Controversy in England… although not so much for Pep Guardiola. Jack Grealish He has become the man of the day and not because of his performances on the field but because he has been recorded drunk outside a bar. A place where they were also Ryad Mahrez Y Kyle Walker.
According to the English press, the talented midfielder of the Manchester City he was kicked out of the business and held up by some of his teammates for being highly intoxicated. The three players decided to spend the night off in one of the most frequented bars in the city, the Albert’s Schloss. Unlike other occasions, the access through which they used to enter was closed and they had to pass in front of all those who attended.
In the images circulating on social networks, one can see Grealish with a white sweater covering his head, in long pants and white sneakers while being held by his companions.
The Manchester City explained that the video was taken at 8 p.m. on Sunday and that none of the players broke curfew because they had a day off on Monday, before returning to training today with a view to Wednesday’s game against the Brentford for the Premier League.
The club also refute any accusation that the players were drunk and insist it was their own decision not to enter the bar, which was packed with customers.
Guardiola’s unusual reaction
The team’s coach downplayed the incident and came out in defense of his leaders at the press conference, clarifying that his only mistake was not receiving the invitation. When asked about the images, Guardiola he wasn’t the least bit concerned, but focused more on the fact that he hadn’t been told about the meeting.
“I’m so upset that they didn’t invite me. I don’t like it, I hope that next time they invite me to dinner,” he joked. Pep sarcastically to minimize the situation. And he added: “The video does not show exactly what happened. Have dinner together, sober, enjoying with your companions. The players know the risk when they go out because of social media, but all of them: Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, prop man) and Jack were perfect. But I will fine them because they did not invite me”, closed the coach.