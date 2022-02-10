Manchester City star is expelled from a bar for being very drunk and Guardiola’s unusual reaction: “They didn’t invite me”

2022-02-08

Controversy in England… although not so much for Pep Guardiola. Jack Grealish He has become the man of the day and not because of his performances on the field but because he has been recorded drunk outside a bar. A place where they were also Ryad Mahrez Y Kyle Walker.

According to the English press, the talented midfielder of the Manchester City he was kicked out of the business and held up by some of his teammates for being highly intoxicated. The three players decided to spend the night off in one of the most frequented bars in the city, the Albert’s Schloss. Unlike other occasions, the access through which they used to enter was closed and they had to pass in front of all those who attended.

In the images circulating on social networks, one can see Grealish with a white sweater covering his head, in long pants and white sneakers while being held by his companions.