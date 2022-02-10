Manchester United officially presents Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. as its new signing and will use the “7”

2022-02-10

The heir! The eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo has been officially presented as the new footballer of the Man Utd.

Cristiano Ronaldo jr. He will play in the inferiors of the English team, thus following in the footsteps of his father.

In addition, Christian Junior will bear the number “7” on his back, just as he does CR7 in the English Premier League.

What is known athletically of the eldest son of CR7 is that in the youth teams of the clubs where he has accompanied his father he has stood out for his athletic skills, his good rhythm, his speed and his unchecking, which has made him projected to have an impressive future.