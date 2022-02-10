Manchester United officially presents Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. as its new signing and will use the “7”

2022-02-10
The heir! The eldest son of Cristiano Ronaldo has been officially presented as the new footballer of the Man Utd.
Cristiano Ronaldo jr. He will play in the inferiors of the English team, thus following in the footsteps of his father.
In addition, Christian Junior will bear the number “7” on his back, just as he does CR7 in the English Premier League.
See: Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he denies his son a cell phone and advice to new generations
What is known athletically of the eldest son of CR7 is that in the youth teams of the clubs where he has accompanied his father he has stood out for his athletic skills, his good rhythm, his speed and his unchecking, which has made him projected to have an impressive future.
Even while playing for Juventus, his numbers did not cease to amaze: 58 goals and 18 assists in 28 games.
Also: The truth about the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo’s son
Cristiano Ronaldo jr. He also played in the youth teams of Real Madrid, when the Portuguese crack belonged to the white club.
In which national team can Cristiano Ronaldo Jr play?
Everything seems to indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo jr. He will be a professional soccer player like his father, who has said on several occasions that he has a lot of talent to succeed.
If so, international media are already wondering with which team he could play, since the little one has three nationalities.
Everything indicates that Portugal would be the country chosen by Christian Junior and that is what he wants CR7but the reality is that Jr. was born in San Diego, California, United States, so he could play for the North American team.
On the other hand, many details about the biological mother of CR7 Jr. but it is speculated that she is English. If so, she could defend the shirt of the England team.