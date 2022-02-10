Manhattan Sanitation Worker Shot in Broad Daylight – NBC New York

NEW YORK — A New York City sanitation worker was shot Thursday morning in Manhattan while on the job, and a top law enforcement official says the man was apparently not the target of the shooting. threw.

The shooting happened around 11:30 am at 52nd Street and 10th Avenue in the Hell’s Kitchen section.

Witnesses described an immediate and massive commotion, with loud screams and blood all over the sidewalk in front of a local restaurant.

The shooting is the latest in the city grappling with a rising tide of unremitting gun violence that has many residents anxious and fearful.

Nearly three-quarters of New York City voters view crime in the Big Apple as a “very serious” problem, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, the highest percentage in polls dating back to late from the 1990s.

About 43% of New York City voters said they find the city less safe than other big cities, also an all-time high for the poll and almost triple the previous record. Some 65% said they are personally worried about becoming a crime victim, the highest level since the question was first asked in the spring of 1999.

This is a developing story.