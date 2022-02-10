Maribel Guardia attacks Chiquis’ book: You have to wait to tell your life, not at 30

Without a doubt, the publication of the book ‘Invincible’, where Chiquis Rivera talks about his private life and all the problems he has faced in his short life, he has already caused controversy.

Maribel Guardia spoke out against Jenni Rivera’s daughter after talking about issues of his personal life in the book: “I would never have written a book of my life, not even telling the life of anyone, me, but each one his life. Because it doesn’t seem like it to me, because I think that, when telling your story, it’s your version, but the other person will have their version, I say that’s how I am, but I understand that people want to tell their life, besides, we still have to wait for tell your life, not at 30”.

Guardia stressed that when you love someone, you do everything possible to change any type of behavior.

“People can be rehabilitated, but you have to take care of them, maybe if he had entered, he would commit to change, and it is a commitment, then maybe I would think about getting married, why not?, if I love him so much. Yes, but first that he enters a rehabilitation clinic, that he is interested, that he is aware that he has a problem, and then yes, because people all deserve opportunities in life, ”he mentioned.

According to the presenter, she also had to deal with the addictions of one of her ex-partners, however, she did not reveal who it was.

“Many years ago, yes, with a partner who had problems with alcohol, but when you are very young you do not realize it, and the person himself may not be aware that he has problems,” he said.

Finally, Maribel Guardia revealed that she does not agree with the boiseries of idols such as Joan Sebastián and Vicente Fernández, since she considers that the entire life of the interpreters is not counted.

“The stories of these idols are told over the top because they have so much to tell and I did not see Joan’s because I know many things that were not there, I saw a chapter and said no, no and also because it was very sad recently, no I still accepted his death”, he concluded.