Mark Zuckerberg, the man who knows everything about almost everyone

Although the sum of users of its platforms reaches the enormous figure of 6,200 million, curiously, Mark Zuckerberg is only followed by 9.3 million on Instagram. It is not necessary to compare him with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner or Ariana Grande, up there at the top; for example, the Spanish soccer player Álvaro Morata has 15.7 million. This is explained in a double way: Zuckerberg does not take much care of his own account (he only has 199 publications) and does not generate interest, but it is true that he does not like him too much. Less, after his threat to close Facebook and Instagram in Europe.





Zuckerberg, 37, ended 2021 as the fifth richest man in the world according to the magazine’s ranking Forbes, with 70,000 million euros although it likes to behave like the common of its users in matters as daily as going to a hypermarket to buy a television. He does not dress ostentatiously (despite the fact that his shirts are from an expensive Italian brand) and he usually wears sneakers. He doesn’t get around in a Lamborghini or a McLaren but instead drives an Acura TSX or a Volkswagen Golf.

Although Zuckerberg’s image is that of an eternal teenager, he has felt the temptation of the brick like all the other millionaires and he is estimated to have a portfolio of 10 properties distributed between Palo Alto, San Francisco, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii and whose value is around to 280 million euros.

The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, bets on the new immersive virtual reality called “metaverse”. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg L.P.

In the archives of the digital platforms managed by Zuckerberg, data of millions of people accumulates and the conversations, desires, secrets, passions and intimate photos of millions of others pass through their networks every day. And this gives him a very delicate power. And dangerous. Facebook was investigated for using personal data of its users as a bargaining chip to manipulate competitors between 2011 and 2015, which led to a fine of 4.3 billion euros by the US Federal Trade Commission in 2019. The following year it paid another 480 million sued for a similar matter.

Possibly because he knows the value of the information that citizens entrust to the cloud, Zuckerberg is a very zealous defender of his own privacy. Thus, he bought a lot of several houses around his in Palo Alto to tear them down and build a complex with which to shield himself from prying eyes. He also spends a lot of money on private security for himself and his family.

Zuckerberg has preferred to isolate his family home by buying the surrounding houses. Realtor

Your fabulous property next to Lake Tahoe. Realtor

The businessman has set his sights on Hawaii, where he also has a house and has bought several hectares of land. Realtor

Zuckerberg met his wife, Priscilla Chan, when they were both students at Harvard.

Mark Zuckerberg was born in White Plaines (New York) in 1984 and revealed himself as a programming prodigy at the Phillips Exeter Academy, for young people from wealthy classes. In 2002 he created Synapse Media Player music software and caught the attention of Apple and Microsoft, although there was no agreement. In 2003 he enrolled at Harvard and a year later he launched Facebook. He was 19 years old. The initial idea was a relationship network between students whose germ was in Zucknet, which he created in high school to connect his relatives. He dropped out of Harvard, went to Silicon Valley, and his unstoppable rise since then is well known.





Zuckerberg met his wife, Priscilla Chan, while they were both students: the daughter of Chinese immigrants, her parents ran the Taste of Asia restaurant in Boston, where they work 18 hours a day. They wanted her children to have a chance and she was raised by her grandmother. Priscilla, who goes by Cilla, has two sisters and is as smart or smarter than her husband: she was voted “class genius” out of high school in 2003, she got a bachelor’s degree in biology from Harvard, she taught science to kids and He obtained a specialty in Pediatrics at the University of California UCSF. Cilla signed up for Facebook on February 5, 2004, a day after the website was created.

They married in 2012 in an intimate wedding. The bride wore a $4,000 Claire Pettibone dress that she bought under an assumed name from a store in Denver, Colorado. As soon as it became known who the designer was, her website went from 1,500 weekly visits to 26,000 in three days. The wedding photo was taken by Noah Kalina, a photographer famous on the web for being the author of Cada diawhich shows a video made up of a succession of his photos, taken daily for six years.

During their honeymoon in Rome, they were seen at Nonna Betta, a kosher restaurant specializing in Roman Jewish food. The waiters complained that the billionaire couple spent only 32 euros and did not leave a tip. Nor at the Pierluigi pizzeria. The couple lives in Palo Alto (California) and they have two girls, Máxima and August. The oldest was born in December 2015 and the youngest, in August 2017.