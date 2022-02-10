MásMóvil already has more Internet lines than Vodafone

MásMóvil overtakes Vodafone

The Spanish subsidiary of Vodafone concluded the third quarter of 2021 (October-December) with a total of 3,061 million broadband customers, compared to the more than 3,065 million with which the MásMóvil group has ended. The latter adding all its brands: including those of Grupo MásMóvil, Grupo Euskaltel and other acquired companies, such as the local group Ahimás.

Due to the Vodafone customer churn trend and the favorable evolution of MásMóvil was an expected process within the telecoms sector. A downward trend for Vodafone that has been present since the July-September 2020 quarter, in which it has registered net losses of broadband customers in all quarters, that is, in the last five. Since this date, when it reported 3,230 million active lines, it has lost 169,000 users to 3,061 at the end of 2021, that is, an average of 34,000 per quarter.

But nevertheless, MásMóvil has been adding lines organically and also due to the incorporation of new acquired operators such as Euskaltel, R, Telecable, Virgin Telco and Ahimás. With the sum of the different operators, the group has gained more than 500,000 lines during those five quarters, until the end of 2021 with a figure of more than 3,065 lines. Taking all this into account, the quarterly broadband growth of MásMóvil customers has been slowing down little by little. The reason? “The more than 200,000 lines that it added (in comparable terms) between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first of 2021, fell to just over 100,000 in the two following quarters and to around 65,000 in the last quarter of the year.”