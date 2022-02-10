Mauricio Ochmann speaks for the first time about Aislinn Derbez’s courtship with Jonathan Kubben

Since Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez announced their separation in early 2020, they have maintained a cordial and loving relationship for the sake of their daughter.

It was not until last year when they both decided to give themselves a second chance at love and started dating other people: he with the model Paulina Burrola and she with the youtuber Jonathan Kubben.

In that sense, Mauricio Ochmann, upon his arrival at the Mexico City Airport to start with the promotion of his new movie “¡Qué despadre!” He was asked his opinion regarding the new romance of his ex-partner, to which he limited himself to replying as follows:

“Now yes, also what a father that we are all happy. That is father… For Aiss always my best wishes”, He said.

“I’m not going to talk about Ais anymore, but I love her very much”he added.

On other topics, when asked if he plans to formalize his relationship with Paulina Burrola and even be a father, Ochmann mentioned: “We are very happy, living the day… I am enjoying it a lot, we are living in the present. Right now it is not in the plans. I love fatherhood, I’m really enjoying my two daughters.”

The actor emphasized that he is in the best moment in all aspects of his life, professionally and sentimentally.

“Yes, I am very happy, the truth is that in all areas. With Pau happy, with my daughters happy and right now well”, he pointed out.