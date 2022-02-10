Medical Association of Peru says that the new Minister of Health has a disciplinary process for alleged illegal practice of medicine

Melissa Velasquez Loaiza

(CNN Spanish) – The dean of the Medical College of Peru, Raúl Urquizo, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that this institution opened an ethical disciplinary process against the newly appointed Minister of Health, Hernán Condori Machado, for the alleged “illegal exercise of medicine and misleading advertising.

According to Urquizo, the process was opened ex officio in 2021 since Condori presents himself as an obstetrician when, according to the Medical College, he is registered in its records as a general practitioner without any specialty. Urquizo also said that “as a Medical College we are concerned that, in the middle of the third wave, there will be a change of minister.”

The newspaper El Comercio calls for the resignation of President Pedro Castillo in Peru

The new Minister of Health of Peru has not ruled on this case. CNN contacted the Ministry of Health, from where it was reported that, for the moment, it will not issue any statement on the subject.

Condori Machado is the new Minister of Health of President Pedro Castillo’s fourth cabinet in less than seven months.

Condori took over as head of the Health portfolio as part of the new cabinet that has Aníbal Torres as the new president of the Council of Ministers. Torres succeeded Héctor Valer, who resigned less than 72 hours after being sworn in, after a complaint of family violence was revealed that his late wife and his daughter filed against him in 2017. Valer denies those accusations and says they are false. .

In the midst of this crisis that displaced Valer, Castillo said that the new cabinet would be “open and broad-based.” However, of the 19 ministers, 13 remain and six are new. One of the latter is Condori Machado.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.