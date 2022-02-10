‘Medicine is not a maquila’, says union before CCSS’s intention to reduce consultation time in Ebáis

The National Medical Union demanded that the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) reverse its intention to reduce the time each patient receives from 15 to 12 minutes, as requirements to contract the services of 138 Ebáis. The requirement appears in the second version of the bidding poster published by the entity on January 24, as reported to The nation four cooperatives that currently manage Ebáis.

“We respectfully remind you that Medicine is not a maquila or a job that is measured with industrial engineering times as if patients were objects of production and not human beings who need to be heard, diagnosed and medicated within a dignified and respectful medical act. constitutional rights to health”, said Edwin Solano Alfaro, president of the doctors union, in a letter sent to the executive president of the CCSS, Román Macaya Hayes, the general manager, Roberto Cervantes Barrantes, and the medical manager, Rándall Álvarez Juarez, this February 9.

Solano recalled that three years ago, the National Medical Union organized a forum in which it demonstrated the need to increase care time to at least 20 minutes per subsequent patient (which is not a first time, but a follow-up), with the in order to provide care with quality and warmth.

[ CCSS exige reducir tiempo por paciente como requisito para contratar servicios en 138 Ebáis ]

The Union asked the CCSS authorities for explanations about the technical-scientific elements to reduce the consultation time and indicate which protocols would be eliminated to comply with “that unusual claim of providing 12-minute care.”

“We strongly oppose giving 12-minute consultations to our patients at the first level of care, not only because the medical act is being violated. Also because the most fundamental rights of Costa Ricans are being violated by overcrowding care, which would result in a serious risk to the health of citizens,” Solano added.

The CCSS launched, in October 2021, a public tender to contract the primary care services that almost 600,000 people receive in communities such as Tibás, Desamparados, Pavas, Escazú or Barva. There are 138 Ebais in 10 Health Areas, for an amount greater than ¢39,000 million annually. The four cooperatives that currently provide these services there maintain that spending 15 to 12 minutes per consultation would jeopardize the quality of care.

[ CCSS lanza nueva ofensiva contra cooperativas de salud ]

“In the second version of the poster, the requirement that each doctor must attend five patients in one hour is maintained, instead of the four that are currently attended. This would reduce the time doctors could spend with patients, affecting their satisfaction,” said Alberto Ferrero, general manager of Coopesalud and spokesman for four cooperatives that have sold these services to the Fund for more than 30 years.

The four cooperatives that currently manage Ebáis through a contract with the CCSS are Coopesiba (Barva and San Pablo de Heredia), Coopesana (San Francisco de Dos Ríos and San Antonio de Desamparados, Santa Ana and Escazú), Coopoesaín (Tibás), and Coopesalud ( Pavas and Homeless). They are all interested in submitting offers.

These cooperatives presented almost 80 objections to the first version of the cartel, 57 of which were accepted by the Comptroller General of the Republic (CGR), which forced the CCSS to make adjustments. However, in the opinion of these organizations, the second version continues to present problems.

One of them is the doubling of the amount of the performance guarantee, which went from 5% to 10%. This means that those interested in bidding would have to have a working capital to cover the investments and that guarantee. The amounts could be around ¢1,500 million.