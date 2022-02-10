Meet 5 NFT games to earn cryptocurrencies in 2022

Crypto games have allowed in recent months that many people make a profit while having fun, becoming a worldwide trend supported by large companies and renowned brands.

For this reason we bring you this guide produced by Binance where can you know 5 crypto games that will allow you earn cryptocurrencies and NFTs in this 2022.

Among the games to win cryptocurrencies are:

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB)

Mobile Legends is a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) mobile game that brings players together through teamwork and strategy.

This is one of the most popular mobile multiplayer video games in the world, with more than 100 million active players per month.

Although MLBB is not a crypto game, it is a mobile video game that ventures into the world of NFTs with its first collection: The Aspirants Mystery Box.

Players can acquire MLBB NFTs through the collection launched on Binance NFT on January 19, 2022.

The collection features Layla and Fanny, two very popular heroines in MLBB, and features 12 unique mystery boxes of 4 different rarity levelseach with a digital figure and exclusive character animations.

Mobile Legends.

What is Thetan Arena?

Thetan Sand is a blockchain-based NFT video game, e-sport format Battle Royale and MOBAwhich basically consists of combining individual skills with team coordination.

Thetan Arena offers a fairly simple game dynamic: eliminate your enemies as fast as possible and earn as many points as you can.

The team that scores the most points wins, and the player that individually scores the most points for their team is awarded the title of Most Valuable Player of the Match.

To get started in the game, players can acquire a wide range of assets on the Binance NFT secondary market, including the Thetan Genesis Mystery Box collection. These assets can be used within the game.

Tethan Arena.

Summoners Arena

Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, Summoners Arena is a blockchain-based MMORPG that combines DeFi and NFTfocusing on an economy-driven format.

It is the perfect video game for the current boom in blockchain and cryptocurrenciesas players must strategically plan their resources, items, characters, and formation to maximize their profits.

In the game, each hero is represented as an NFT and is ranked according to their rarity and level.

Players can upgrade their Hero with different body parts which are categorized into rarity levels from 1 to 10.

The more you upgrade your hero with higher rarity body parts, the more your stats will improve.

To get started in the game, you need to login to Binance NFT to view the game scrolls and redeem NFT Heroes at Summoners Arena or the secondary market.

Summoners Arena.

Syn City and the Metaverse

The first mafia video game designed for blockchain in the metaverse, Syn City It offers us mafia and tactical chain gameplay.

Syn City allows players to collect items, fight, build, and eventually lead a booming criminal business, reaping the rewards of their virtual life in the underworld through play-to-earn gameplay. syn city metaverse.

In addition to being able to attend daily events, including player vs. environment, player versus player, and tactics-based contests, such as tournaments in cross chain.

Players can also acquire limited edition Blueprint NFTs, which are in-game assets that provide incentives and benefits within the ecosystem. SYN CITY.

SynCity.

The space game Dark Frontiers

An MMORPG type video game governed by the DAO Gamestarter, Dark Frontiers allows players to explore a multiplayer environment with other players and friends.

Dark Frontiers offers direct and, at the same time, attractive gameplay that combines the models free to play Y play-to-earnand promotes the usability of NFTs through staking.

Players can purchase Dark Frontiers in-game assets on the Binance NFT market platform.

To embark on the experience that provides Dark Frontiersplayers must pilot their own spaceship to explore new planets, defeat opponents, form guilds, and capture new unique NFTs that allow them to improve their game or that they can sell on the open markets.

It should be noted that space suits are the most valuable NFTs in the entire gaming universe.

These not only provide players with their main survival, but can also give them unique opportunities to mint minerals and create new outfits that they can resell on the market.

Dark Frontiers.

The future of NFTs in video games

In the past, NFT components within video games used to be a mysterious virtual asset known only to technology experts.

Currently, they are becoming very popular as video game companies and mobile telephony are immersed in the world of NFTs.

With popular video games like Mobile Legends Making inroads into the NFT landscape and games like Axie Infinity integrating into the metaverse, NFTs have definitely revolutionized the industry with their unique benefits.

The wide variety of use cases for NFTs in video games allows gamers to use them as characters, goods, special abilities, tradable items within the game and, most importantly, generate additional income.

If you want to go deeper into the world of NFTsBinance NFT is an easy market to explore and has a wide range of the best NFT deals.

Many video game companies dive into the world of NFTs.

In addition, it has just launched a subscription mechanism, whose new feature gives users a fair chance to successfully buy an NFT.

For the fans and enthusiasts For those NFTs looking to expand their collection, they can check out the Binance NFT Secondary Market here.

