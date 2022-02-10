Megan Fox officially divorces her ex Brian Austin Green

Megan fox Y Brian AustinGreen are legally divorcedafter the actress had asked for divorce papers in 2020.

The former couple met in 2004 and in 2010 they decided to marry on a paradise beach in Maui. 2015 was the first time the “Transformers” star filed for divorce, but a year later they got back together and had their third child, Journey.

In 2019 it was that Brian announced the end of the relationship, six months later Fox herself would ask for a divorce.

As reported by the TMZ portal, this Tuesday the couple received the judge’s signature for the final separation agreementspecifying an out-of-court arrangement for joint custody of the three children.

Also a source from the same portal, confirmed that there is no prenuptial agreement, therefore, according to the laws in force in California for the number of years of marriage, they must divide their assets equally.

What’s more, the actress got her last name back, from Megan Green to Megan Fox.

This announcement comes after the engagement of the actress with the singer Machine Gun Kelly, in the month of January, after she herself uploaded to her social networks the exact moment that her boyfriend asked her to marry himdrawing attention to the description accompanied by the video, where he revealed that they drank each other’s blood to agree to the union.

On the other hand, Her ex-husband is currently expecting her fifth child with Sharna Burgess, with whom she has been in a relationship for more than a year.