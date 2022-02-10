Megan Fox took all eyes with an incredible photo shoot

Megan Fox has officially divorced actor Brian Austin Green. The marriage that lasted ten years received the approval of the judge this past Tuesday. The former couple met in 2004 and in 2010 they decided to marry on a paradisiacal beach in Maui. In 2015 it was the first time that the “Transformers” star asked for a divorce from her, however, a year later they returned, and had her third child, Journey.

As reported by the TMZ portal, this past Tuesday Megan and Brian received the judge’s signature for the final separation agreement, specifying an out-of-court agreement for joint custody of all three children.

