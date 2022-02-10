Megan Fox took all eyes with an incredible photo shoot

Megan Fox has officially divorced actor Brian Austin Green. The marriage that lasted ten years received the approval of the judge this past Tuesday. The former couple met in 2004 and in 2010 they decided to marry on a paradisiacal beach in Maui. In 2015 it was the first time that the “Transformers” star asked for a divorce from her, however, a year later they returned, and had her third child, Journey.

As reported by the TMZ portal, this past Tuesday Megan and Brian received the judge’s signature for the final separation agreement, specifying an out-of-court agreement for joint custody of all three children.

A few hours ago, Megan fox He shared two photos on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers from all over the planet. In the aforementioned pics, you can see the native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States displaying all her beauty before the camera from the foot of the stairs. The beautiful North American wore a black minidress and thin stockings, her hair loose and a glam make up.

“He is giving Dracula’s maiden” was the simple and short text that he chose Fox as an epigraph to accompany his recent snapshots on the popular little camera network.

Source: Instagram Megan Fox

As expected, this post, which has the Machine Gun Kelly couple as its main protagonist, quickly received a large number of likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 2.2 million hearts. In addition, the protagonist of “Ninja Turtles” received thousands of comments from her followers, the majority of praise and affection towards her magnificent physical figure, from her most faithful followers.