Miguel Layún already knows what his sanction is

Adonai Escobedo González has already presented his report on the expulsion that he applied to Miguel Layún in the match that the Águilas del América played against Atlético de San Luis for matchday four of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

The presentation of the Eagles of America in the match against Athletic Saint Louis at Aztec stadium for matchday four Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, it was calamitous where you look at it. Because in addition to losing 3 to 2, as if that were not enough, Sebastian Caceres he injured his right shoulder Miguel Layun received the colored cardboard from Adonai Gonzalez Escobedo.

Regarding the expulsion, the referee has already presented the report to the authorities, which, according to the journalist from the RÉCORD newspaper David Medrano, does not specify the gestures or his phrase of “they are very bad”that the experienced right back of the Cream blue made to the cameras in reference to arbitration, at the time of leaving the playing field of the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

However, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federationbeyond the report of Adonai Gonzalez Escobedoacted ex officio and relied on the images to consider the behavior of Miguel Layun What “disrespect to match officials”. For this reason, you will have to comply with two suspension dates.

Santiago Solari without alternatives on the right side for America against Santos Laguna and Mazatlán

Before the expulsion of Miguel Layun vs. Athletic Saint Louis and against injuries Jorge Sanchez and Emilio Lara, Santiago Solari ran out of natural alternatives in the Eagles of America for the position of lateral by right, in the prelude to the crossings by the fifth date and to the postponed one of the second of the Tournament Shouts Mexico C22 of Liga MX, against him Santos Laguna Y Mazatlan.

When does America play vs. Santos Laguna for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari and the Santos Lagoon by Pedro Caixinhathe faces will be seen in the meeting scheduled to take place on day five of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX. The event in question will take place in the Corona de Torreon Stadium next Saturday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. CDMX.