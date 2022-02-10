Miguel Varoni shows the results of his surgery – People – Culture

Surely we all recognize Miguel Varoni for his iconic role in the telenovela ‘Pedro el Escamoso’.

Some days ago, The actor was once again a trend in social networks, as he underwent cosmetic surgery for facial and body rejuvenation, in order to eliminate the sagging of his skin caused by your weight loss.

Eight days after the procedure, the actor posted a video on his Instagram account showing him the results to his 1.9 million followers, a publication in which he received compliments and messages of support from his fans.

In the video, Varoni shows some shots of his body before the surgery. Immediately, second shots of his body appear in the postoperative period, showing the great change and how the flaccidity was eliminated.

“Don’t be afraid, let them venture. Have fun doing it as I am having fun. Let them be a little crazy, but yes, responsibly,” said the actor after the experience of his surgery.

Do not be afraid, let them venture. Have fun doing it like I’m having fun. That they be a little crazy, but yes, responsibly

In recent days, Varoni had already published videos about his surgery to show his followers the author of what he called “magic.” His surgeon Alan González testified to the actor’s procedure speaking from his knowledge as a doctor.

“The flaccidity of the skin is what we see most in the consultation, a concern on the part of our patients (…) When there is a significant loss of weight, all these body areas are affected that, after a certain time, require a surgical or non-surgical management,” said González.

(Also read: ‘How I fell for a ‘deepfake’ dating site who scammed me.)

After showing the changes in her body, Paola Turbay, Valentina Acosta, Ana Karina Soto and other celebrities left their praise and messages of support in the actor’s publication.

Added to this are the many positive comments made by his fans, which is why Varoni today is a trend in social networks.

Trends WEATHER

More news

– This is how Shimon Hayut, the Tinder scammer, lives today.

– Two famous South Koreans die and that country demands an end to cyberbullying.

– Álvaro Lemmon explains what he will do after the success and profits of the controversial video.