Millionaire wedding in New York ends in millionaire lawsuit for restrictions with the volume of music

A millionaire wedding in a hotel in Brooklyn ends up in demand for the organizers.

A million-dollar wedding, held at a luxurious hotel in Brooklyn, New York, ended in a nightmare for the couple when, due to noise restrictions and regulations that the hotel did not notify, the party with 200 guests was forced to move to a small space only fit for 60 guests.

“There was nowhere to sit. There was not a flower in that room. Most of the adults, as well as our very good friends and family, left at that point because no one really had any idea what was going on.” She assured the newlywed.

The restriction rule was notified in the middle of the party and even the first dance of the married couple was ruined, because the DJ did not turn up the volume of the music.

For the celebrating couple who had planned that day as “their big day” and muting the music ruined it all. So the couple decided to sue the hotel for $5 million for breach of contract, misleading concealment of noise regulations, and “emotional distress.”

The lawsuit falls on the hotel in question and on the host “The Real Housewives of Miami” Guerdy Abraira.

The hotel notified a severe noise restriction so they pressured the bride and groom to continue the party in another place that was neither prepared nor decorated for the event.

The wedding celebration of Jessica Alovis, 29, and groom Matt Alovis, 30, was planned to be held at the Brooklyn Pier 1 Hotel, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The exact amount could not be known, but to get an idea, the flower arrangements cost $150,000.

The father of the bride explained that although the hotel received the notification three weeks before the wedding, the family and the future spouses were never notified, until the day they arrived at the celebration.

The restrictions were due to regulations of the residential condominiums in the hotel building.

