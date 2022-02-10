Musk calls it “idiocy” to have stopped production for the launch of the new version of the Tesla Model X

The first facelifted cars were delivered to customers ten months after the manufacturing halt, in October 2021. In November, the company reported that new orders won’t reach consumers until August 2022.

Tesla founder Elon Musk acknowledged on Wednesday that the electric car company’s decision to redesign its Model X in 2021 was a mistake.

“We were wrong about ramping up production of the new Model X and we still haven’t fully recovered. It was idiotic to stop production of the old X in December 2020 when there was still a lot of demand,” wrote the mogul on Twitter in response to a user’s post complaining of delays in delivering refurbished Model Xs to customers.

Continuing the conversation with the netizen, Musk asserted that “the Model X is an extremely difficult car to build.”

“It is the most complex passenger car in history,” he stressed, stating that “the limiting factor is the interior finish.”

In December 2020, the media reported that the Tesla factory in Fremont (California, USA) would stop production for 18 days to accommodate the manufacture of facelifted versions of the Model X and Model S. However, the delay in sending the new versions turned out to be greater. The first redesigned Model S reached customers in June and the Model X in October, according to the portal dedicated to electric cars Inside EVs.

In November, Tesla delayed until 2023 the deadline for delivery of new orders for the cheaper versions of the two models. In the case of the most expensive versions, the Model X Plaid and Model S Plaid, delivery was expected in August 2022 and December 2021. All this took place at a time when the gap between the supply and demand for Tesla cars seemed to grow, according to the Electrek portal.