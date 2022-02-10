Navarro with a Happy Heart at the Wellness and Health Fair

The community of the village of Las Palmas, in the Navarro corregimiento, celebrated the arrival of the ESE Oriente Health Network and the program Happy heart of the Secretary of Social Welfare, with all its institutional offer.

It is a Fair that runs through the neighborhoods of Cali with days that include vaccination, medical care, support from the Sisbén office and legal advice on health, with the Community Service, SAC, led by the Patient Ombudsman.

“Today we are in the Jarillón del Rio Cauca, in the Raizales del Pacífico community kitchen, one of the kitchens that has already started operating with the markets that we have been delivering. As I have always said, in these spaces not only food is delivered but also a wide inter-institutional offer to improve the quality of life of the managers, managers and the community in general”, said the Secretary of Social Welfare María Fernanda Penilla Quintero.

The program Happy heart, of the Secretariat of Social Welfare, supplies food to the vulnerable population in the communes and districts of Cali, together with the Social Pastoral of the Archdiocese. During the Fair, in the Navarro township, the food security strategy incorporated all institutional basic care services and also carried out vaccination against covid-19 and the traditional biologicals of the Expanded Immunization Program, PAI.

“We are attending on the ground with all basic health services, serology screening, care for victims, patient advocacy, Emsanar services and traditional vaccination for children and adults,” said Claudia Verónica Valencia, social worker of the program. Happy heart.

During the day, HIV and hepatitis tests were also carried out for the population over 14 years of age. On Thursday, February 17, the Health and Well-being Fair travels to the Senderos de Vida, Amor y Paz community kitchen, located at Carrera 25 # 124-62 in the Desepaz neighborhood, in Commune 21.

Zully Anacona Peña