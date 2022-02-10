Necaxa terminates Jorge Valdivia’s contract; played four games

Editorial Mediotiempo and Pressport

After confirming Jaime Lozano as his new coach for the remainder of the Closure 2022, Necaxa announced the end of the employment relationship with Jorge Valdiviawho had arrived for this tournament to the team.

The midfielder was a contract requested by the coach Paul Guedewho in previous days left the team due to the results but also due to internal problems.

The Andean played just four games as a necaxis player where he gave an assist in the win against Santos Laguna. And if that was not enough, Santiago San Roman he pointed out that there could be more exits.

“The departure of Valdivia is confirmedand together with Jaime we are analyzing two more cases“, He said Saint Roman in a broadcast made on Facebook.

Lozano, with the challenge of raising

For his part, the coach Mexico at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games pointed out that Necaxa is the challenge that his career needs after winning the gold medal Bronze.

“The project convinced me, I always said it when I left the National Team, that I wanted a project, I know that there are hardly medium and long-term projects if there are no results, that’s why I decided to be here. Now fortunately it happens, it takes me much better prepared, the project that Necaxa is selling me is the one I am looking forhave stability,” he said.