New photo of James with Karol G, confirmed romance?

Since the end of the relationship Carol G Y Anuel AA Strong rumors have emerged about a possible romance between the singer and the renowned Colombian soccer player James Rodriguez.

Apparently Carol G and the midfielder have been dating for a while, but have decided to keep their relationship low key. However, the rumors start strongly in June 2021, when the player’s daughter appears with the singer and, subsequently, the player appeared in a photo with the singer.

Other clues are that many reactions have been exchanged on their social networks and even the site “More gossip” has said that a person close to the footballer confirmed the relationship.

In this new photograph published by the media “I know everything” rumors are fueled because they appear James and Karol G. very united in a meeting of friends: “ONE MORE PROOF! In which it would be confirmed that @jamesrodriguez10 is with @karolg. This photo reached us, which after being published, was deleted. How are you? Do they make a good couple? ”, They assure in the sent post.

The publication that takes a few hours already has almost 25 thousand likes and more than 2 thousand comments in which some would support the alleged relationship and many others doubt that the photo is recent.

Meet the photograph that fueled the rumors of a love relationship between Karol G and James