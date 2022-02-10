New York and several countries announce relaxation in measures for the pandemic | Coronavirus | D.W.

The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, reported this Wednesday (02.09.2022) that as of Thursday it will not be mandatory to wear a mask in closed spaces, especially in shops, restaurants and companies. That day the norm that temporarily established that obligation expires and will not be renewed. From now on, it will be the cities of the state and the companies that determine the use or not of the chinstrap.

In addition, Hochul clarified that the obligation remains in force for children in schools at least until March, at a time when omicron cases have dropped drastically to levels below those of last November, after experiencing a worrying spike in early November. January. “It is a magnificent panorama. We are not finished, but the trend is very well directed and that is why we are now considering a new phase,” said the Democratic governor.

The mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams, has not clarified whether he is in favor of maintaining the obligation and the newspaper new york post ensures that the city will exercise its autonomy and will not apply the lifting of the measure. On Tuesday, five states — Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, California and Oregon — announced plans to relax mask mandates in schools and other enclosed spaces in the coming weeks.

no more quarantine

Similar steps are followed in Europe. The Netherlands plans to relax restrictions and put an end to teleworking, the distance between people or the covid pass, betting on a strategy that “will no longer depend” on health pressure, but on a “broader perspective”. The government maintains that there is a “strong need to return to daily life” and therefore the tactic will shift from “eradicating risks” to “managing” them instead:

Poland, meanwhile, also announced the cancellation of various health restrictions and the shortening of quarantines. The Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, stated that we are “at the beginning of the end of the pandemic” and that from February 21, all students from fifth grade onwards will return to face-to-face classes, and that quarantines will be reduced from 10 to seven days It is expected that in March, depending on the contagion situation, it will also no longer be mandatory to wear a mask in closed places.

The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit in Europe by the pandemic, intends to go further and from the end of February eliminate the isolation requirement for people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2. “Provided current encouraging trends continue, I hope we can lift any remaining national restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

France is also considering eliminating the covid pass from the end of March or the beginning of April.

DZC (EFE, AFP)