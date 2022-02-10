New York and several countries announce relaxation in measures for the pandemic | Coronavirus | D.W.

The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, reported this Wednesday (02.09.2022) that as of Thursday it will not be mandatory to wear a mask in closed spaces, especially in shops, restaurants and companies. That day the norm that temporarily established that obligation expires and will not be renewed. From now on, it will be the cities of the state and the companies that determine the use or not of the chinstrap.
In addition, Hochul clarified that the obligation remains in force for children in schools at least until March, at a time when omicron cases have dropped drastically to levels below those of last November, after experiencing a worrying spike in early November. January. “It is a magnificent panorama. We are not finished, but the trend is very well directed and that is why we are now considering a new phase,” said the Democratic governor.
The mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams, has not clarified whether he is in favor of maintaining the obligation and the newspaper new york post ensures that the city will exercise its autonomy and will not apply the lifting of the measure. On Tuesday, five states — Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, California and Oregon — announced plans to relax mask mandates in schools and other enclosed spaces in the coming weeks.
no more quarantine
Similar steps are followed in Europe. The Netherlands plans to relax restrictions and put an end to teleworking, the distance between people or the covid pass, betting on a strategy that “will no longer depend” on health pressure, but on a “broader perspective”. The government maintains that there is a “strong need to return to daily life” and therefore the tactic will shift from “eradicating risks” to “managing” them instead:
Poland, meanwhile, also announced the cancellation of various health restrictions and the shortening of quarantines. The Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, stated that we are “at the beginning of the end of the pandemic” and that from February 21, all students from fifth grade onwards will return to face-to-face classes, and that quarantines will be reduced from 10 to seven days It is expected that in March, depending on the contagion situation, it will also no longer be mandatory to wear a mask in closed places.
The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit in Europe by the pandemic, intends to go further and from the end of February eliminate the isolation requirement for people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2. “Provided current encouraging trends continue, I hope we can lift any remaining national restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
France is also considering eliminating the covid pass from the end of March or the beginning of April.
DZC (EFE, AFP)
Sputnik V, Gamaleya Institute
The “Russian vaccine” aroused initial mistrust, but it has established itself as an option for some twenty countries, including Argentina, Bolivia and Venezuela. Doubts arose due to its rapid approval, in August 2020, without having finished the trials. However, later studies give high efficacy to this preparation, which uses adenoviral vectors to provoke immunity.
-
BNT162b2, BioNTech/Pfizer
The vaccine from the German firm BioNTech uses a previously unpublished technology: mRNA covered by lipids. Explained simply, the vaccine “mimics” the form of SARS-CoV-2, causing the body’s response. In trials it showed high efficacy, which has been replicated in real conditions. The firm Pfizer acts in the alliance as a manufacturing partner. It is used in twenty countries.
-
mRNA-1273, Modern
The vaccine developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the firm Moderna uses technology similar to that of BioNTech. In trials, it showed an efficacy close to 95 percent. Unlike BioNTech, this formula can be stored at -20 degrees. It is used in the US and the European Union.
-
AZD1222, Oxford-AstraZeneca
This vaccine developed by British and Swedish experts uses a modified chimpanzee adenovirus as a vector. The trials took place in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Japan and India, and were interrupted a couple of times due to suspicious deaths. However, its safety and efficacy ranging from 60 to 90 percent have been confirmed. It is used in Brazil, the EU and the United Kingdom.
-
Ad5-nCoV, Cansino Biologics
This Chinese firm’s vaccine uses the common cold adenovirus to introduce an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 protein into the human body, causing an immune response. It has been used in China to inoculate soldiers of the People’s Army, and trials have been carried out in Russia, Pakistan, Mexico, Chile and Argentina. It is currently used in Mexico, Malaysia and Indonesia. Use only one dose.
-
CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech
Like many vaccines that use inactivated viruses, this formula uses SARS-CoV-2 particles obtained in cultures and inactivated before being injected into the body. The presence of these viruses provokes the immune reaction and prevents the disease from developing. Tested in Brazil, Indonesia, Chile and Turkey, it shows an effectiveness greater than 60 percent.
-
BBV152, Bharat Biotech
Also using inactivated virus, this vaccine developed by Bharat and the Indian Council of Medical Research is known as Covaxin, and has shown 81 percent efficacy in clinical trials. At the time, it sparked controversy for having been inoculated in medical workers when the formula was still in phase I clinical trials. India is now seeking approval in other markets.
-
BBIBP-CorV, Sinopharm
With trials in Argentina, Peru, the United Arab Emirates and other states, this Chinese inactivated virus vaccine has already been approved in Middle Eastern countries. According to studies, it would be 86 percent effective. Sinopharm is in the eye of controversy in Peru for having sent “courtesy vaccines” for politicians and for having donated thousands of dollars to the government.
-
Ad26.COV2.S, Johnson & Johnson
Along with CanSino, it is the only single-dose vaccine to date. It is developed by the Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceutica, a subsidiary of the American Johnson & Johnson. It can be stored in a normal refrigerator and has shown an efficiency greater than 66 percent. It uses a non-replicative viral vector derived from human adenovirus A26.
Author: Diego Zuniga