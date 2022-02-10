Neymar is the victim of a bank robbery

Close to 37 thousand euros have been stolen from Neymar, a PSG player, from his bank accounts. He would have realized a few days ago, and it has been the Brazilian police who have already arrested a young administrative worker who was part of a criminal gang.

The money was withdrawn in small amounts and the footballer would not have been the only victim. For this robbery, it would have been used by accessing the password of a partner to enter the accounts of the bank’s clients and divert small amounts at a time.

Like this the theft to Neymar has been done

The detainee, who used a system that was easy to banking transactions digitally known as PIXvery popular in Brazil, was arrested by special agents of the Regional Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic), who had been investigating fraud against several bank clients, including the soccer player.

The suspect was arrested in a East Zone neighborhoodone of the most populous regions of Sao Paulo, and the authorities indicated that they have already identified other people who would have participated in the bank scams.

The player has not commented on this situation, and his latest publication on social networks talks about his recovery. The Brazilian PSG star is still recovering from his sprained ankle and will be absent for the Ligue 1 match at defending champions Lille on Sunday.