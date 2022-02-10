Nicolás Larcamón: Atlas is not a parameter for Puebla

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.02.2022 16:07:00





The Puebla surprised at the start of Closure 2022 being leader of the competition with 10 unitssame as sum Atlashis next rival in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium and that for many is called the game of the day.

Facing the Mexican soccer champion can be considered a parameter for The fringe, but Nicholas Larcamon He doesn’t want it to look like that, because he thinks previous rivals have also served as a parameter to your team.

“We have had parameters since the beginning of the tournament. All the rivals are demanding, for us there are no easy rivals. Atlas not only comes from being a champion, but also has a clear idea of ​​​​the gamehas a technician who leads a process. I do not believe that a result for or against, says what we are for”, he said at a press conference.

The game between both institutions has created too much expectation for being the two teams that play the best together Blue Crosswho is second in the standings, but Larcamon maintains measure.

“I don’t get to think that this game is taken as the media game of the week. Those who like football and soccer at a good level will know that it will be an attractive game, very tactical, physical, perhaps closed. I think there will be a tactical arm wrestling that will be perceived in the development of the game”.

On the other hand, the strategist from Puebla took time to highlight the work of Diego Cocawho since his time on the bench in Argentina has done things well, consigugoing championships with clubs of little renown.

“He has done something historic in the Atlasjust as he did in Racing (from Argentina), and Defense (and Justice) also made it successful. He and his coaching staff have shown that this is a great team.”.