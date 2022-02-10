Nor is it that it was the worst performance of Rayados: Vasco

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 09.02.2022 10:29:26





scratched achieved fifth place in Club World Cup after beating Al Jazeera and Javier Aguirre He went out to justify himself at a press conference after the protest of the fans asking for his departure, which the DT respects, but affirms that they repeated the same performance of the 2011 and 2013 editions.

“Nothing, I totally respect people… I don’t know if the expectations of the previous World Cups were the same, I don’t know, but we did the same thing in the past, it’s not like it was the worst participation in the Club World Cup. It is an apprenticeship, with right we are here. We are going to try to be in the League and see if Monterey is capable of doing what we have been doing,” he declared.

During the game the supporters of the Gang in the stands they sang “let the Basque gothat his game is disgusting”, while at the end of the match they were more direct when shouting “Out Basque!”.

Now the Gang will focus on the Closure 2022where they visit Puebla next 18th of February and Vasco assures that they aim to return to the fair of FIFAwhich is classified by winning the Concachampions.

“We have gone 9 games without losing. October 24 was the last defeat. We are on the right track, you know that Monterrey is in fifth place in this World Cup. We won a cup to be hereWe don’t pay to be here. You have to live this experience, which leaves for the future. Here you get to be a champion and we are going to try to reach the top to be able to repeat”, he added.