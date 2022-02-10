NY Suspends Mask Mandate, But Not in Schools – NBC New York

What you should know New York State has ended a COVID-19 mandate that requires covering your mouth and nose with a mask in most indoor public places, but mask rules will remain in place in schools for now.

The mask-wearing mandate for places like supermarkets, stores, and offices was implemented on December 10 when the Omicron variant began infecting large numbers of New Yorkers.

It expired at midnight Thursday after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she would not extend the rule.

NEW YORK — New York State has ended a COVID-19 mandate that requires covering the mouth and nose with a mask in most indoor public places, but mask rules will remain in place in schools for now.

The mask-wearing mandate for places like supermarkets, stores, and offices was implemented on December 10 when the Omicron variant began infecting large numbers of New Yorkers. It expired at midnight Thursday after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she would not extend the rule.

Hochul said infection rates and hospitalizations have dropped to a level where it’s safe to rescind the order.

“This fight is not over, we are not giving up,” he told reporters at his New York City office, “but again the trends are very, very positive.”

Other Democratic governors have taken similar steps in recent days, ending masking mandates in public places or in schools. The White House has also signaled that it is beginning to prepare for a less restrictive phase of the national response to the pandemic.

Masks will still be required in some places in New York, including health care facilities, certain types of shelters, and on public transportation. Private companies will be able to set their own masking rules for employees and customers.

Hochul said the state will review the question of whether to continue requiring masks in schools in the first week of March, after many children return to classrooms after planned winter break.

Millions of COVID-19 tests will be distributed to students, he said, with the intention of getting kids tested before or shortly after they return to school. Data from those tests will help inform the state’s next steps.

“After the break, after we’ve tested the kids, we’ll do a test in the first week of March,” Hochul said.

Details of the test plan are still being worked out, the administration said.

Hochul had previously said he would like to see children’s vaccination rates improve before he scraps the school mandate, which has been in place since August.

Only 30% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, according to state data, compared to just over two-thirds of children ages 12 to 17.

New York’s broader masking rule was initially set to expire weeks ago, but was extended as state officials hoped Omicron’s wave would subside.

The end of the state mandate will not prevent counties and municipalities from imposing their own COVID-19 mandates, Hochul said.

The City of New York made vaccination mandatory for anyone in a workplace with more than one employee. It also prohibited unvaccinated people from eating inside restaurants or entering theaters or other places of entertainment.

Those mandates and the state’s masking rules have been challenged in court.

The change in rules is not likely to have an immediate impact on personal habit. There were no rules requiring masks in New York City throughout the summer and most of the fall, yet the vast majority of people still wore them while shopping indoors, as a matter of courtesy.

The Broadway League said theatergoers would still have to wear masks through at least the end of April.

Other places in the big city suggested a less strict approach. The Barclays Center, where the Brooklyn Nets play, said masks are only “strongly recommended.”

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, said the city encourages New Yorkers to continue to wear “high-quality masks when indoors or in crowded spaces.”

State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett wore her mask during the news conference. Hochul did not.

Hochul met Tuesday with school administrators and teachers’ unions to discuss when and how the state could ease the mandate to wear masks in schools.

He noted that when masking rules were implemented last summer, teachers and many parents were reluctant to return to in-person learning. Those fears have not entirely disappeared.

“We are all excited about the prospect of lifting these restrictions, but Governor Hochul’s thoughtful and cautious approach is the right one,” said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, the union that represents teachers in New York City. York.

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta called for “clear metrics” outlining when the mask mandate can be relaxed.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends the universal use of masks in schools.

About 4,700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in hospitals across the state as of Tuesday. That’s down from a peak of nearly 12,700 on Jan. 11, but still double the number of hospitalized patients on Nov. 21.

Some hospitals in rural upstate New York are still facing high hospitalization rates that are straining capacity: Hochul’s administration halted nonessential elective surgeries at 23 of about 200 hospitals in New York as of last Friday.

Approximately 67,700 people have died from COVID-19 in New York since the spring of 2020, according to the most recent federal data.