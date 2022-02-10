Olimpia confirms its starting 11 to face Vida with many new features; Moya and Chirinos play

2022-02-09

7:00 p.m.: Confirmed the Vida soccer players who tested positive for covid-19: Marcos Velásquez, Danilo Palacios, Otoniel Osorio, Juan Pablo Montes, Luis Meléndez, Amilcar Benguché, Carlos Argueta and Alexander Aguilar.

6:47 p.m.: Part of the atmosphere that is lived in the Ceibeño stadium. The game starts at 7:30 at night.

6:48 p.m.: Confirmed already on the 11th of Olimpia to face Vida in La Ceiba: Edrick Menjívar, Maylor Núñez, Jonathan Paz, José García, Javier Portillo; German Mejía, Edwin Rodríguez, Brayan Moya, Chirinos; Diego Reyez and Grove.

6:36 p.m.: Marcos Velásquez (Chilean), Danilo Palacios and Otoniel Osorio appear among the Vida players who tested positive for covid-19 and who will not be able to play against Olimpia.

6:35 p.m.: The rain has been present in La Ceiba. Little by little the fans begin to arrive.

6:34 p.m.: Olimpia has not yet arrived at the Ceibeño stadium.

6:10 p.m.: Breaking news: “Muma” Fernández will not be able to play with Vida this Clausura tournament. FIFA denied his registration. And it is that a soccer player cannot participate with more than two teams in a season and Muma played the Apertura tournament with Motagua and later played in the same calendar year with Venados FC of Mexico.

6:07 p.m.: The Olimpia fans say present. The Ultra Faithful is now ready to support its players.