Olimpia seeks its 1,000th win in the League against a brave Vida de Fernando Mira

2022-02-09
This Wednesday continues the action of day 4 of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 with three more matches that will make you throb with emotion in the different scenarios, where the Life-Olympia dictates as the main course from the Ceibeno Stadium.
Both rivals are measured at a good time. The coconut trees are sixth and come from defeating 2-0 to Marathon; while the lions are in fourth position following their last win comfortably (3-0) against Honduras Progress.
A victory for Argentine Pablo Lavallén’s meringues will allow them to equal Victoria, which today occupies the first place with nine units, in addition to reaching 1,000 games won in the Honduran National League.
However, Fernando Mira’s coconut trees, who have not lost at home for 14 games, will not make things easy for them with a strengthened squad with new signings and good form such as Rafael Agámez, Marcos Velásquez and Victor Blasco.
THE SERIE
In historical clashes, the balance tips in favor of the four-time champion with 107 wins against 29 for Vida and 77 draws. Playing in La Ceiba they also maintain an advantage of 38 against 22 wins and 43 tied games.
Fact: Vida has won the last two duels against Olimpia at the Ceibeño Stadium.
THIS IS HOW THE REST OF THE DAY WILL BE PLAYED
Real Sociedad vs. Honduras Progreso (3:00 pm) – Francisco Martínez Durón Stadium
Lobos vs Platense (6:00 pm) – Marcelo Tinoco Stadium
Vida vs. Olimpia (7:30 pm) – Ceibeño Stadium
Thursday February 10
Marathon vs Real Spain (7:06 pm) – Olympic Stadium