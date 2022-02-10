Olimpia seeks its 1,000th win in the League against a brave Vida de Fernando Mira

2022-02-09

This Wednesday continues the action of day 4 of the Closing Tournament 2021-22 with three more matches that will make you throb with emotion in the different scenarios, where the Life-Olympia dictates as the main course from the Ceibeno Stadium.

Both rivals are measured at a good time. The coconut trees are sixth and come from defeating 2-0 to Marathon; while the lions are in fourth position following their last win comfortably (3-0) against Honduras Progress.

A victory for Argentine Pablo Lavallén’s meringues will allow them to equal Victoria, which today occupies the first place with nine units, in addition to reaching 1,000 games won in the Honduran National League.