Olimpia takes advantage of the decimated Vida and beats him in La Ceiba to be the leader

Olimpia took good advantage of Vida’s multiple casualties to win the game by a landslide (0-3) at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium, the merengue team climbing to the top of the Clausura 2022 Tournament on this fourth day.

Pablo Lavallén enters the history of the merengue club by being the coach that leads Olimpia to achieve its 1,000th victory in the Honduran National League.

The first half was enough for the four-time champion to sentence the match. The reds reported 7 positive cases of Covid-19, so the Portuguese coach Fernando Mira had to almost completely change his 11 starter.