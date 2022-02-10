Olimpia takes advantage of the decimated Vida and beats him in La Ceiba to be the leader

Olimpia took good advantage of Vida’s multiple casualties to win the game by a landslide (0-3) at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium, the merengue team climbing to the top of the Clausura 2022 Tournament on this fourth day.
Pablo Lavallén enters the history of the merengue club by being the coach that leads Olimpia to achieve its 1,000th victory in the Honduran National League.
The first half was enough for the four-time champion to sentence the match. The reds reported 7 positive cases of Covid-19, so the Portuguese coach Fernando Mira had to almost completely change his 11 starter.
Olimpia opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Bryan Moya with a left-footed shot on the edge of the area after a play by Edwin Rodríguez.
Moya himself shot a cross from Edwin Rodríguez with his left foot, the ball hit the vertical and the rebound was served to Yustin Arboleda, the Colombian hit him and beat Roberto ‘Pipo’ López, in minute 21′.
Olimpia’s third goal was scored by central defender José García in the 30th minute. A wide advantage of the Leon that for the second half took his foot off the accelerator.
Lavallén had time to make his youthful Rodrigo Rodríguez debut, entering at minute 73 in place of Edwin Rodríguez.
With this victory, Olimpia became the leader of the championship with 9 points, the same as Victoria, but those of Lavallén with a better goal difference. Vida is eighth with 4 units.
-DATA SHEET:
0 – LIFE: 1 Roberto López, 32 Marvin Bernárdez, 8 Denis Meléndez, 17 Elison Rivas, 31 Carlos Sánchez (25 Limber Pérez, min.75), 16 Ederson Fúnez (35 Harold Herrera, min.84), 5 Sergio Peña, 6 Roger Sanders, 10 Víctor Blasco (Juan Contreras, min. 46), 9 Rafael Agámez and 7 Patrick Ferreira (13 Edwin Munguía, min. 67).
Trainer: Fernando Mira (BY).
3 – OLYMPIA: 1 Edrick Menjívar, 2 Maylor Núñez, 17 Jonathan Paz, 4 José Garcia, 25 Javier Portillo, 15 Edwin Rodríguez (26 Rodrigo Rodríguez, min. 73), 29 Germán Mejía, 33 Michaell Chirinos (32 Carlos Pineda, min. 57), 7 Diego Reyes (31 Cristian Altamirano, min.73), 13 Bryan Moya (21 José Mario Pinto, min.57) and 19 Yustin Arboleda (27 Jerry Bengtson, min.61).
Trainer: Pablo Lavallen (ARG).
REFEREES: Orlando Hernández, accompanied by Gerson Orellana, Darinel Martínez and Marvin Ortiz.
Town: Ceiba.
Stadium: Ceibeno.
Transmit: Tiger Sports.