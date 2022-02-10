Only the signature is missing! Querétaro chooses Cristante as its next DT

Midtime Editorial

Hernan Cristante is the coach chosen one by the directive of white roosters to get to the place left by the technical director Leonard Ramos, after it was dismissed after falling on Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 before the Puebla.

Unless you sign the contract, the Argentine strategist will arrive at the Querétaro team, which It will be his second experience in Liga MXafter directing in two stages the Red Devils of Tolucaa team with which he shone as a goalkeeper.

Although they are located in 13th place in the table of quotients, the directive of the roosters wants prevent the club from falling furthersince in the four dates of the current tournament knows no victory adding two draws and two losses.

chrysanthemum52 years old, he played 136 matches in his first stage with the mexiquense team winning 62 games, drawing 30 and losing 44. In the second he directed 38 duels of which he won 14, tied 10 and lost 14.

Cristante’s greatest success as DT

Hernan arrived to End of Closing 2018 with the Red Devilshowever, and despite the fact that they played the Final of the Return at home, Santos defeated him on aggregate and won the league title.