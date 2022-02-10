Pastor prophesies curse for Bad Bunny concert in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.-The Shepherd Abner Munoz has caused controversy on social networks by ensuring that the bad bunny concert will bring a curse to Honduras.

“A Puerto Rican singer named Bad Bunnny is coming and the Lord told me that it will be a curse for Honduras if that guy comes,” he said in a video he posted on his TikTok account.

“There are satanic pacts that are being made, there are prayers, there are works that are being done in the mountains, there is a terrible cloak of darkness if that is carried out,” he prophesied.

SEE: Tickets for Bad Bunny’s concert are sold out and Hondurans fill the networks with memes

In addition, he assured that behind the concert there is “a demonic, satanic agenda, there are legions of demons that will be operating in that concert.”

“That will bring upon Honduras times of pain, of chaos, of war, conflicts, gangs. It’s like opening a portal to satan, ”he assured.

“I speak to this young man named Bad Bunny, turn to God, He is calling you, give him your life. Of what use is it to man to win the world if his soul is lost? Give up those satanic pacts to those sacrifices you made and turn to God, ”he yelled in the clip.

He also mentioned the trap singer, Anuel AA, assuring that he assists sorcerers so that they tell him “things” and that he needs to get out of that hole looking for God.

ALSO: Luisito Comunica talks about the beaches and curiosities of the Lempira