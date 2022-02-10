Pedro Pierluisi announces that the increase of $1,000 per month for teachers will be permanent

After holding a meeting this Thursday with the teachers’ leadership, Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced that the increase of $1,000 per month granted to teachers – and which was valid until 2024 – will be permanent.

Likewise, he reported through Twitter that he will stamp his signature on House Bill 513, which would guarantee by law an increase to $2,700 in the base salary of teachers. He will also sign Senate Bill 573 to revive the Carrera Magisterial, which consists of more money for educators who earn a master’s or doctorate.

In addition, he announced the creation of a dialogue table in order to “seek alternatives to improve the retirement of teachers”. It will be made up of four organizations and four members of the government. He indicated that they will have the first meeting next week.

Prior to the meeting, the teachers’ leadership reaffirmed that they will not accept “promises” as alternatives to meet the demand for salary justice that has brought hundreds of thousands of educators seeking better living conditions to the streets.

“One always celebrates that there is an opening for dialogue. What happens is that we have been lied to so much over the years that until that is on paper, that there is no security that we are going to receive what we deserve, we cannot believe the secretary or the governor. It has to be a writing, a commitment and not promises”, pointed out the president of Educamos, Migdalia Santiago.

The group arrived in La Fortaleza around 10:30 am to meet with the governor. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of Education, Eliezer Ramos Pares; and the heads of the Office of Management and Budget (OGP) and the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF) John Charles White Y Omar Marrerorespectively.

In addition to the leadership of the Broad Front in Defense of Public Education (FADEP) -made up of Educamos, Únete and the Federation of Teachers of Puerto Rico (FMPR), the president of the Teachers Association also arrived at La Fortaleza, Victor Bonilla Sanchez. “We accept the invitation. We are the exclusive representative, we are going to see what the governor has to tell us, ”said Bonilla.

The president of the FMPR, Mercedes Martinezindicated that they would not oppose the presence of the representatives of the Association despite the fact that, as the governor confirmed yesterday, today’s meeting was requested by FADEP. “If they want to be there, let them be there. We will not object. But let it be clear, with what morality, with what face do they come here when they negotiated with the Board (of Fiscal Supervision) what we are fighting for?he pointed.

The governor did not receive the teachers yesterday, Wednesday, and said that it is his work team that attends to the people who come to La Fortaleza in protest. “I never get together when there are those kinds of marches and protests…it doesn’t matter what kind of march, my work team is the one that receives the people who protest and march and then they inform me. My role is to make decisions. Decisions are made in my office when I am properly advised by the people around me”, the chief executive said yesterday.

For her part, the interim general secretary of the Local Trade Union of the Teachers’ Association, Sybaris Morales, said that the fight that has taken place in these weeks has been called by the teachers in their personal capacity. “We recognize that no union should be awarded this fight, this fight was won by the Puerto Rican teachers doing what they had to do from all the necessary forums,” he said.

On Monday, the governor announced a $1,000 monthly raise for teachers that will be paid for with federal funds until September 2024. From there, however, the government will have to identify sources of state income for it to continue.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Education said that, although the issue of teachers’ retirement is not under his control, the teachers will have “a precise response from the governor and today they will have it.” “We will be giving expressions,” he said.