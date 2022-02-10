Physical and mental balance is the best ally of well-being

Achieving wellness requires commitment and dedication. It is a sum of several factors, among which physical activity, good nutrition, attention to mental health, interpersonal relationships and relationships with society stand out. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. Achieving that physical and mental balance is the key to reaching an optimal state of being and feeling good.

The awareness of the “now” is of vital importance when walking the path to well-being, because it helps to take action to incorporate healthy habits, recognize the challenges of the present and establish or plan strategies to face those challenges and achieve results.

“Paying attention to today and being aware of the current moment is the engine that keeps us moving, but not on autopilot, but aware of what we must do to achieve our goals. Knowing that the moment and life is now is a call to live in the present, to live it fully; a call to make us aware of the responsibility we have with ourselves”, highlights Yisel Silfa, Body Shop Marketing Manager.

Physical and mental balance is achieved by assuming healthy habits such as good nutrition, regular physical activity and relaxation. Paying full attention to these habits helps obtain benefits such as relieving diseases and conditions such as stress and heart disease: improving sleep, lowering blood pressure, reducing chronic pain, building good interpersonal relationships, among others.

Among the recommendations to be aware of now are:

– Physical exercise: the practice of physical exercise provides multiple benefits to health, one of them being to combat stress; This is possible thanks to the fact that when you do some physical activity, your brain releases endorphins, better known as the hormone of happiness, generating positive sensations on our body; feeling of euphoria and energy.

– Pay attention to the senses: it is a conscious exercise of connecting with what surrounds you. Listen, smell, touch and feel attentively.

– Relaxation: a steam bath or a good massage are ideal for this, free your mind and pay attention to the ritual you are doing.

– Meditation: spend a few minutes a day, use soft music or an application that guides you.

– Deep breathing: become aware of your breath. Inhale deeply for a count of 3 and exhale for a count of five.

– Concentration: take a few minutes to observe and focus your attention on the different shapes of the clouds.

– Observation: Look around you carefully and list or name some of the things you see.

“Like everything in life, being constant and not giving up is the key. Everything requires effort, character and discipline. It’s time to get up, to take care of ourselves, to strengthen ourselves, to prioritize ourselves. The past has been left behind and the present is the only reality that we have within our reach to forge the future that is yet to come”, says Silfa.