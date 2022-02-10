Places where you still have to continue wearing the mask

New York state officially lifted its “mask or vaccine” mandate for the interior of most public places on Thursday. However, there are a number of places where the mask will continue to be required.

“As we begin a new phase in our response to this pandemic, my top priority is making sure we keep New York safe, open and moving,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I want to thank the healthcare workers, business owners and ordinary New Yorkers who acted responsibly during the omicron surge by donning masks and getting vaccinated,” the governor added.

Masks will continue to be required at the following indoor locations across the state:

Hospitals and health centers regulated by the state

Nursing homes and adult care facilities

Correctional and detention centers

Shelters for the homeless and shelters for victims of domestic violence

Public transportation hubs, including airports

trains and planes

Schools (this requirement will be reassessed in early March)

In New York City, it will now be up to each company and office to decide whether to continue requiring workers and customers to wear masks.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine urged the population that, despite the new regulations, it would be better to continue wearing masks because there are still many infections in the city.

“NY no longer requires masks in closed businesses such as stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, etc.” Levine writes in a message on social networks.

“But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear one.

“We are still seeing ~2,500 cases per day in New York City. Well down from last month’s staggering peak, but still high. This is still a time for caution,” the message continues.

The city’s vaccination requirement for businesses, including restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, remains in effect.

Masks will remain mandatory on public transportation and in health, community care and childcare facilities, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams said.

Vaccination mandates the city has put in place, including those for the private sector and city workers, also remain in effect.

Adams’ spokesperson told NY1 that the city “encourages all New Yorkers to continue to wear high-quality face coverings when indoors or in crowded spaces and to get vaccinated and strengthened to stop the spread.”