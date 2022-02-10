Player from Matanzas of the National Series arrived in the United States a few days ago

Like a sung play, after Cuba reopened its borders as of November 15, 2021, the stampede of Antillean baseball players gained an accelerated pace. With the main purpose of obtaining contracts in the best baseball in the world, the departure of a considerable number of athletes has been reported, some very young, with no experience in the National Series. Some choose the Dominican Republic as their next stop, others the United States, a country where several arrive by crossing the border with Mexico.

Matanzas baseball player Dariel Polledo Aballí recently arrived in US territory, along with his girlfriend, according to information offered by a Yumurino player to our magazine.

The outfielder was not one of those who received the most opportunities in the island’s elite championship, since in four seasons (56, 57, 58 and 60) he met 112 times at bat. He scored 37 runs, shot 25 hits, one tubey, drove in 12 times, stole five times (eight attempts), walked 29 times, struck out 26 times and his average was .223. The highlight of his numbers was his OBP, .393.

On defense, the 24-year-old outfielder hit .990 (one error, 102 shots, 98 putouts and three assists), while participating in four editions of the U-23 national championships (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019). In his last foray into this fair he was awarded one of the three outfielders’ Gold Gloves.

According to the numbers of my friend Reinaldo Guevara, from the Martín Dihigo supporters club, in the aforementioned tournament he had 117 at-bats in 34 games, in which he hit 40 hits (three doubles, the same number of triples and a home run), pushed 12 touchdowns , scored 38, received 24 walks and was only retired by way of three strikes in 13 opportunities. His offensive line was .342/.462/.444, with a .906 OPS.

Due to the few chances received in Matanzas teams, Polledo decided to try his luck in the neighboring province of Villa Clara, with a view to Series 61. In April 2021, the sports authorities of his territory approved his release for two years and thus his release was made official. transfer to the ensemble directed by Pedro Jova.

In November the orange pre-selection was disclosed and he was one of the nine outfielders called. With great possibilities of integrating the definitive roster and achieving what he could not with the Crocodiles, he joined the training sessions at the Augusto César Sandino stadium, but on January 5 it transpired that he was dropped from the concentration, after not rejoining due to health problems. , as Ramón Moré, Provincial Commissioner, explained to journalist Dairon Pérez Urbano.

A few days later the player left the country.



