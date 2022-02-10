Police have already identified those who stole $200,000 from armored vehicles in Portoviejo | Security | News

Portoviejo

Four people participated in the assault on an armored car belonging to a private security company, an incident that took place this Monday morning in the heart of Portoviejo, outside the Calceta Savings and Credit Cooperative.

This was stated by Rodny Chávez, head of Subzone 13 of the Manabí Police, who added that the incident had not been reported until Tuesday morning.

Man died who was shot in the head after an assault on an armored car in Manabí

The amount stolen is $200,000. One of those who would be involved in the assault was shot in the head after the robbery and died early this Tuesday at the Verdi Cevallos Balda hospital in Portoviejo.

This is Arturo Carrasco Espinoza, 44 years old, a native of the Milagro canton, province of Guayas. According to the Police, he had a criminal record for theft and identity theft.

“The Judicial Police is already waiting for the delegation from the Prosecutor’s Office, because the crime has already happened. It is presumed that it is approximately 200,000 dollars, the exact value (of what was stolen after theft) is not yet known, but the line of investigation continues, ”said Rodny Chávez.

The robbery of the armored car occurred around 10:00 on Monday, February 7. Despite the exchange of bullets, one of the alleged antisocials took a bag with the money, according to a video that was released.

Álex Vargas, head of the Manabí Judicial Police, announced that “one of the security guards is a relative of another security guard who had previously been immersed in another criminal act.”

Gunmen shot six people in the middle of a prayer that was taking place in the Portoviejo sector

The Police are also investigating the latest violent deaths in Manabí. In the first 39 days of 2022, 38 violent deaths have been recorded in this province, of which 30 are associated with criminal violence that, according to Chávez, is related to micro and drug trafficking.

Of those 38 violent deaths in Manabí, five have already been resolved, the police official declared. (I)