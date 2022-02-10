Price of the dollar today February 9, peso recovers 13 cents

Today, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4815 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, according to the daily record of the Banxicothe spot interbank dollar it ended at 20.4809 units. For the second day in a row, the Mexican coin close with advance exchange ratenow 13.63 cents.

This result was due to dollar pullback after the markets showed greater interest in risk assetswhich in turn generated a decrease in the yields of the Treasury bond from United States. Below we present the price of the dollar in different banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4809 – Sell: $20.4809

: Buy $20.4809 – Sell: $20.4809 HSBC : Buy: $20.12 – Sell: $20.86

: Buy: $20.12 – Sell: $20.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.97

: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.97 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.19

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.19 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.08

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.08 Exchange: Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.99 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 44,532.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.40 pesos, for $27.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

