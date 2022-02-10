Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4706 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at $20.4573 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.30% or 6.2 cents, trading around 20.42 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.5141 and a minimum of 20.4156 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5757 – Sell: $20.5757
- HSBC: Buy: $20.12 – Sell: $20.86
- Banamex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.97
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
- IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30
- Monex: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.19
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10
- Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.07
- Exchange: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.11
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $21.30
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,526.0 with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $23.30 pesos, for $27.68 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
