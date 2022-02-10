Prince Charles is already making plans for his reign

Once Prince Charles takes over as king, he will move to Buckingham Palace, while his eldest son and heir, William, Duke of Cambridge, will move to Windsor Castle with his family.

The news, released by the Daily Mail, surprising because, recently, it had been said that no member of the royal family would live there, but that residence would become a “work center” for the monarchy, open to tourism.

In any case, as reported by said media, the Prince of Wales considers that Buckingham should be his home since it is the “visible symbol of the monarchy” in London.

In fact, a source revealed that “there are no doubts about it” and that the future king considers that “a monarch is needed in the monarchy’s headquarters.”

However, yeshe will only move there once he becomes king, meanwhile he will continue to live at Clarence House, where he currently resides with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

“The Palace will continue to be a center for work and entertainment, and will also be open to visitors. It is a tourist attraction of great importance”, they explained to the English medium.

And they added: “The prince can still live there, as he does at Highgrove, which is also open to the public.”

Last year, after the death of Prince Philip, the British press reported that Queen Elizabeth II – who recently celebrated her 70th reign – would no longer live in Buckingham Palace and would settle permanently in Windsor Castle. , where she has stayed with her late husband since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

Buckingham has 775 rooms and has been the official residence of the British monarchs since 1837, in the time of Queen Victoria.

The building is the center of a renovation plan valued at 369 million pounds sterling (about 500 million dollars) that includes plumbing, electrical and heating works, among others.

Every year, the facility welcomes almost 100 guests, in addition to the 15 million tourists who come to its doors to get a glimpse of how the British royal family lives.